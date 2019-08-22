VENICE - A "limited lockdown" at Venice Middle School lasted about 10 minutes Thursday morning.
Venice Middle School Principal Tomas Dinverno announced the incident about 11:45 a.m. to parents in a message sent to phone lines.
The school went into a limited lockdown after "a teacher received a concerning email" that involved "a threat made by a student."
In a follow-up call, Dinverno noted the student involved may not have been involved at all.
Diverno said an investigation is underway but noted it looked like a student may have been victimized by having their personal information hijacked by another person.
"One of our own students online information and their name was used in an email sent by an anonymous source," he said. "The student did not send the email and did not pose a threat to our school."
He said the incident is a reminder for parents to teach children about cyber security. He said parents should check the social and digital media profiles of their children "to ensure they're safe from cyberattacks, swatting and others gaining access to personal data."
During the 10 minutes of the lockdown, education continued at the school but students were not allowed to leave classes.
In the phone call, he said "all is well" at the school and praised the students and staff for handling the situation.
Dinverno also reminded everyone that making threats toward a school is a crime that can result in punishments, including jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.