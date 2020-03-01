VENICE — The universally inclusive playground the Lions Club had proposed to install in Venezia Park has a new home: the Challenger Baseball complex near The Boys & Girls Club.
The club had proposed the playground in part to replace one that had been removed as a safety hazard and also to provide equipment accessible to children with challenges.
Neighbors of the park liked the inclusivity but expressed concerns to the City Council that the playground, along with other potential changes to the park, might disrupt their way of life.
The city’s proposed five-year capital improvement project schedule included $1 million for park enhancements. That got cut to $150,000 to allay neighbor concerns, which got the Lions to thinking about putting their playground somewhere else, according to Bob Spong, who heads the project up for the club.
Rich Carroll, who founded Challenger so anyone with special needs could play ball, had approached the club previously about working together, Spong said, but some of club members had donated to the project based on the park site.
Minds started to change about funding a $300,000 playground if the city was only committing half that to the park, he said.
The club had already supported Challenger for several years, Spong said, and some senior club members who knew Carroll wanted to explore the prospect of partnering on a playground.
Challenger board member Michael Beaumier said the club reached out in the last couple of weeks.
He and Carroll met the club’s board members onsite on Feb. 22 and they voted on the spot to help Challenger, he said.
“They’re tickled pink to be working with us and we’re excited to be working with them,” he said.
The club has pledged $100,000 toward playground 2 at the complex but just what it will be is still being discussed.
Playground 1 has some equipment designed for children with challenges and some without special features.
The club would like for the second playground also to accommodate all children, Spong said, while Challenger’s preference would be that all of the equipment would be for children with special needs, according to Beaumier.
Spong said the two groups will form a committee to work out the details.
“It’s still early,” he said.
And it is. Beaumier said that the playground can’t be installed in phases because the rubber surface under the equipment has to be put in all at once.
That means raising another $100,000 or so, he said, to supplement the Lions’ pledge and make the playground a reality.
He said they’re hoping the last game of this season, in May, can be played at the complex as part of the fundraising effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.