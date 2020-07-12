SARASOTA - The Literacy Council of Sarasota is seeking tutors for adults in 2020.
Volunteers who want to learn how to work with The Literacy Council of Sarasota can learn from online training workshops this month.
The program helps adults "improve their basic English communication and literacy skills using distance learning (i.e. online/internet/webcam) techniques," the group said in a news release.
No experience is needed to volunteer; those involved will receive 14 hours of "ProLiteracy-certified instruction" over the a five-weekday session.
"Sessions will focus on teaching adult learners to read, write, comprehend and/or speak better in English," it said.
It will use Zoom for the sessions and the sessions will take place from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. between Monday, July 27-Thursday, July 30. Breaks are included. A follow up session takes place from 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 17.
Registration is required. To take part, call Susan Bergstrom, at (941) 243-0722 or email sbergstrom@sarasotaliteracy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.