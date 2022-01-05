Literacy presentation to be held at meeting

VENICE — The public is invited to attend a Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice dinner meeting with a literacy presentation.

Paddy Padmanabhan, the vice president of the Literacy Volunteers of Sarasota County, will be presenting on Jan. 18 at 5:15 p.m. at the Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Boulevard, Venice.

Attendees of the event will learn more about how the Literacy Volunteers provide adults with literacy skills, education technology and effective speaking classes at no cost.

Reservations can be made at bpwev.org

