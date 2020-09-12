literacyfoundation2.JPG (copy)

The Literacy Council is based in Sarasota.

 photo PROVIDED

SARASOTA — The Literacy Council of Sarasota announced this week it is seeking new volunteers and offering online tutor training workshops in September 2020.

It is seeking volunteers “who want to help other adults improve their basic English communication and literacy skills using distance learning (i.e. online/internet/webcam) techniques,” the news release said.

No experience is necessary, it noted.

“Volunteers will receive 14 hours of interactive ProLiteracy-certified instruction and support over the course of five weekday sessions, which includes an initial orientation,” it said. “Sessions will focus on teaching adult learners to read, write, comprehend and/or speak better in English.”

The online tutor training sessions take place 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21; Tuesday, Sept. 22; Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 25 via Zoom.

A follow-up session takes place from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 12, also online.

It noted space is limited and registration required. Those interested can do so by contacting LCS Program Director Susan Bergstrom by phone at 941-243-0722 or by email at sbergstrom@sarasotaliteracy.org

“Give the lasting gift of literacy in 2020,” it said. “Join the Literacy Council’s over 300 ProLiteracy-trained tutors who have been working to improve literacy in Sarasota for over 40 years.”

All registrants need to have a free Zoom account, it said.

