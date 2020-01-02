The high-tech industry has been evolving like a whirlwind since Steve Jobs, in 1976, invented the Apple computer in his garage.
Since then, the industry has provided millions of jobs, has pumped billions of dollars into the economy and has changed the entire face of how we communicate.
For sure, high-tech is our friend. It provides previously unimaginable services that make our lives more interesting and productive. But, we then have to survive the dangers high-tech presents to us.
The famous scientist Albert Einstein philosophized that “I fear the day that technology will surpass our human interaction. The world will have a generation of idiots.”
Maybe not idiots, but we are stressed to control the effect high-tech has on us, particularly in our communications.
Technology has always been a coin with these two sides: potential and peril. The internet is the technology paradox, which is paramount.
It’s an unparalleled tool for learning, roving and constructive community building, but it also presents the dangers of spreading lies, narrowing interests and eroding the common cause.
Facebook, Google and others are facing close scrutiny by the government and others for influencing elections and spreading hate messages. Critics suggest, in an appropriate analogy, that the internet is “overfed and undernourished.”
Witness the inordinate economic influence of the high-tech industry. Amazon recently had 20 major cities jumping through hoops trying to luring it to locate its second headquarters there. Then it decided to establish two, one in New York City, the other in a Washington, D.C., suburb.
Amazon had promised $5 billion in investment and 50,000 jobs but garnered all sorts of tax breaks and subsidies worth $2 billion from the areas that were chosen, as well as gaining all of the economic, marketing and social data from the losing cities, which had hungrily supplied it.
And of course, Facebook and Google are being accused of a wide variety of violations of the privacy of member accounts.
Artificial intelligence creates yet another dilemma with which we have to tangle.
We love Siri and Alexa but then we have all of the robocalls we endlessly and annoyingly receive. AI, as it is called, will produce even more things that affect us, including operating vehicles, piloting planes, affecting offices and information and even transforming military operations.
China is striving to grab the mantle of AI leadership and the government is suggesting that we establish an AI czar and develop a “Center for National Security” to raise our national level of competence in AI.
There is a new book out titled “How (and When) to Limit Kids’ Tech Use.” It speaks to the balance parents are seeking in having their children establish a sustainable relationship with high-tech.
The key is a workable balance between children learning to use technology for learning experiences such as using their creativity and staying connected to each other and their accessing inappropriate content online and the impact of too much screen time on healthy development.
Most of us live in a hyper-connected world. Some experts suggest that the addictive quality of the internet is planned to keeping us hooked and dependent on the dramatic features of the offering.
Raising kids in the internet age is no treat. Child psychologists say that parents must watch for warning signs of unhealthy tech usage, like children throwing tantrums about limiting screen time and their access to technology.
Also, when screen time interferes with sleep, school or face to face communications. It’s also impossible to predict what the digital world will look like in even a few years, let alone in the more-distant future.
People’s definition of healthy and unhealthy tech usage will need several updates as we go along.
The generation gap technology is causing has to be considered normal at this juncture, but we should be equipped with an understanding of how it affects the evolving world population.
Only then will we be able to understand young people coming into a room and falling down into chairs and couches and immediately, as they sit, grabbing their cell phones out of their pockets and staring into them for minutes if not hours.
You have three options. You can just let it happen and write it off as a generational gap. Second, you can try to divert them by engaging them in snappy conversation.
Or, finally, you can have them check their phones at the door.
It’s up to you.
