VENICE — Blood donation centers are struggling to supply busy hospitals, causing a national crisis this summer.
“Fortunately, Venice Regional has sufficient supplies of blood to support medical care in the hospital,” said Susan Cortes of Venice Regional Bayfront Health. “Blood donations do remain critical from members of the community to sustain the supply for all providers.”
While Venice Regional is fairing well, local blood donation centers are grappling with the realization many people just aren’t donating at the moment.
Joan Leonard, the community liaison at Suncoast Blood Centers, said that since the entire nation is experiencing the shortage, it becomes more of a crisis.
While there are typically fewer blood donations in the summer because seasonal residents aren’t here, Leonard said that Florida could rely on donations from other areas around the country, especially during hurricane season.
However, that is not the case this year.
In Venice, what used to be slow summers are now busy with either snowbirds staying longer or the growing population of Sarasota County.
“With all these new residents to the Suncoast, blood donation isn’t the first thing on their list,” Leonard said.
Because of this growth, the need for blood supplies in local hospitals has gone up.
Leonard said that while it’s not at the top of everyone’s mind, Suncoast Blood Centers hopes new residents will put donating blood on their list.
Centers have been offering incentives to help stimulate more donations. The Suncoast Blood Centers has a reward store for those who donate three times or more.
OneBlood increased its incentives from a $10 gift card to a $20 gift card plus a beach towel during July.
While the rewards can be a nice bonus, the main purpose of the donations is to save lives.
Leonard said just one donation can help save three lives.
“Our generous community donates to help other people, that’s the true reward,” Leonard said.
She said donating to help save a life also affects that person’s family as well. So in reality, it helps save an entire family from worry.
The local donation centers help supply blood to hospitals such as Venice Regional and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
So the donations made will directly affect someone in the community.
Leonard said they are also preparing for the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice to open later this year. Of course, the new hospital will increase the donation needs for the area.
She said Suncoast Blood Centers wants to make sure it keeps blood supplied to the local hospitals to use when needed.
While the donations remain steady from the snowbirds in the winter, the area struggles to get donors in the summer.
Leonard said another factor in the decrease in donors this year was an inability to reach high school students. Because of the pandemic, Suncoast Blood Centers couldn’t go to any of the 14 schools it normally visits.
“During a good year for us, our high school students supply 20% (of donations) to the hospitals,” Leonard said.
While the donation centers reach out to the students during the school year, Leonard said many will come back throughout the summer to donate.
She said they missed out on those young donors this past year, but they will be back for the upcoming school year.
Suncoast Blood Centers has locations in Bradenton and several across Sarasota County, including a Venice location in Bird Bay Plaza at 539 U.S. 41 Bypass.
OneBlood’s Big Red Bus of Venice has been stationed at City Hall periodically throughout the summer, but it also has a donor center at 4155 South Tamiami Trail, Venice.
