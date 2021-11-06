VENICE — The Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library is supporting the arts by having local artist showings at the library.

Artist Karen Allen currently has art pieces collectively called “Venice on Canvas” showing at the library.

Allen’s artwork can be seen in large glass cases that are periodically changing with artwork from other local artists.

After painting horses in Colorado, Allen has moved to Venice and decided to focus on the scenery of sandy beaches, tropical foliage and wildlife.

“I would like to do a ‘shout out’ to Jacaranda Library for their wonderful support of the arts” Allen said.

