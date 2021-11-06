topical Local artist shown at Jacaranda Library STAFF REPORT Nov 6, 2021 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Local artist Karen Allen currently has an art display at the Jacaranda Library. PHOTOs PROVIDED One of Karen Allen’s pieces displayed in the Jacaranda Library. PHOTO PROVIDED One of Karen Allen’s art show pieces shown at the Jacaranda Library. PHOTO PROVIDED One of Karen Allen’s art pieces being shown at the Jacaranda Library. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library is supporting the arts by having local artist showings at the library.Artist Karen Allen currently has art pieces collectively called “Venice on Canvas” showing at the library.Allen’s artwork can be seen in large glass cases that are periodically changing with artwork from other local artists.After painting horses in Colorado, Allen has moved to Venice and decided to focus on the scenery of sandy beaches, tropical foliage and wildlife.“I would like to do a ‘shout out’ to Jacaranda Library for their wonderful support of the arts” Allen said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Mother Nature all along The Ringling Bros. show will go on Inside Venice's newest hospital Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mother Nature all along The Ringling Bros. show will go on Inside Venice's newest hospital Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.