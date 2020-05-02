SARASOTA — Local arts, education and philanthropic organizations have come together to create the Suncoast Arts REACH Task Force, a team of leading arts education specialists, to curate and share arts-based remote learning content for students, parents, teachers and caregivers.
With remote learning a necessity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal of the task force is to tap into each organization’s area of expertise, open opportunities for collaboration, and provide free online resources to the greater Suncoast community.
Members of the Suncoast Arts REACH Task Force include the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Circus Arts Conservatory, Embracing our Differences, Manatee Arts Education Council, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, The Ringling, the Van Wezel Foundation, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Venice Theater, the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County, Manatee County School District and Sarasota County Schools.
The initiative is being supported by the Van Wezel Foundation, and the collective effort of the task force is making an immediate impact as trusted online content is curated and produced for local area school districts, art teachers and early learning centers while being accessible for families.
“We are overwhelmed with gratitude that the Arts & Cultural Community came together to provide such meaningful and engaging experiences for our families, now more than ever,” commented Laura Kingsley, Assistant Superintendent/Chief Academic Officer, Sarasota County Schools.
Together, the task force has launched an online resource calendar that includes daily arts-based activities across multiple art disciplines for learners of all ages.
“These arts integration experiences are a wonderful resource for preschool teachers to intentionally plan art activities with children whether in the classroom or online through ZOOM meetings,” said Janet Kahn, executive director, Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County. “The activities build a teacher’s toolbox for use now during these uncertain times and in the future and help facilitate positive connections with the families they serve.”
Every Friday on an ongoing basis, the Suncoast Arts REACH Task Force will have new, daily activities posted for families, teachers and caregivers to use at home or anywhere. Activities range from videos on how to make a costume to museum tours, storytime reading events and virtual art lessons, to name a few.
In addition to the daily arts-based activities, members of the task force have additional resources available online and on social media to inspire learning and imagination. The community is invited to visit each arts organization to learn more.
The Suncoast Arts REACH Task Force members include:
• The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County is a member-powered organization that serves as an advocate for arts and culture in Sarasota County. Founded in 1986 by a group of committed citizens, the Alliance has administered more than $26 million in grants to area artists and arts organizations. The Alliance works to ensure arts and culture remain essential to the continuing development of a vibrant, creative community. This is achieved through arts advocacy, education, and community outreach. The Alliance has been a major force for arts education though the Sarasota County Arts Education Partnership which brings together education professionals from over 30 arts and cultural organizations, Sarasota County Schools, teaching artists and community members. Its website is www.sarasotaarts.org.
• Asolo Repertory Theatre, looking forward to its 62nd season, is recognized as one of the premier professional theaters in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. One of the few select theaters in the nation that performs in true rotating repertory, Asolo Rep’s highly skilled acting company and extensive craftsmanship bring to life this unique performance method that gives audiences the opportunity to see multiple productions in the span of a few days. Asolo Rep presents up to 10 productions each season including contemporary and classic works and provocative musical theater experiences. A theater district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theater artists working in the industry today and cultivating new artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele, Asolo Rep’s ambitious theatrical offerings and ground-breaking education and community programming engage audiences and ensure its lasting legacy for future generations. For more information, visit www.asolorep.org.
• The Circus Arts Conservatory, home to Circus Sarasota and Sailor Circus, is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization recognized for both performances and community outreach service in Sarasota, Bradenton and beyond. Showcased in a one-ring, European-style Big Top, Circus Sarasota features circus acts acclaimed for world-class artistry. The lives of thousands of K-12 students and disenfranchised community members are impacted each year by CAC Education and Circus Arts in Healthcare outreach Programs. The Sailor Circus Academy provides rigorous athletic training and life skills for area youth. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic we are happy to announce the implementation of CAC Connects, a new online platform to bring Performance, Training, Education & Outreach into our community in an innovative way during this challenging time. Its website is www.circusarts.org.
• The Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County is the community’s one-stop resource for information about early learning experiences in Sarasota County. Our mission is to prepare children for lifelong success through quality early learning. The ELC of Sarasota County works collaboratively to ensure that: all children receive high-quality care and learning, all families have the support they need for their children to succeed, all children are ready for their academic and lifelong success. Quality early learning experiences are critical for lifelong success. It is online at www.earlylearning coalitionsarasota.org.
• Embracing Our Differences is a not-for-profit organization that uses the transformational power of art and education to celebrate and promote the diversity of the human family. It accomplishes this through an annual, large-scale outdoor juried art exhibition and a comprehensive series of educational initiatives, programs and resources designed for teachers and students. Visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.
• Manatee Arts Education Council has a vision that every student in every public Manatee County school will have equitable access to a well-rounded education that includes a comprehensive, sequential, high-quality program of arts instruction; and for the community to have broad-based cultural programs available to support lifelong learning in and through the arts. For more information, visit: maecarts.org/
• Manatee County School District is home to approximately 50,000 students and 8,000 employees. The district’s mission is to educate and develop all students today for their success tomorrow. The district consists of 49 traditional public schools, 14 charter schools and nationally renowned Manatee Technical College. Visit: manateeschools.net.
• Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is a tropical, urban oasis featuring unparalleled horticulture displays and a Sarasota bay-front setting. It is a living museum and world-class center for education, research, and conservation. Its mission is to provide an oasis of inspiration and tranquility, while furthering the understanding and appreciation of plants, especially epiphytes. Visit: selby.org/bringing-selby-gardens-to-you/.
• The John and Mabel Ringling Museum of Art offers a series of programs that will allow visitors to engage with the museum during the closure due to COVID-19. Visitors can experience The Ringling’s collections online through a virtual museum. Children, parents and educators can participate in learning and art-making activities and those at home can enjoy the beauty of The Ringling’s gardens. All online programs may be accessed at: ringling.org/MuseumFromHome.
• Sarasota County Schools is committed to providing academic, emotional and civic growth to every student. As one of the leading employers on the Suncoast, Sarasota County Schools boasts 54 schools that cater to diverse needs of more than 43,900 students. It is one of two Florida school districts to consistently earn an A-grade every year since 2004 and have been awarded the Mid-Sized School District of the Year by the University of Cambridge. It is online at www.SarasotaCountySchools.net.
• The Van Wezel Foundation, since 1987 has partnered with the city of Sarasota to foster a connection between the people, the bay and human creativity. The foundation supports arts education in the community and has provided grants of more than $14 million to invest in arts education and capital projects at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Support for the Suncoast Arts REACH Task Force is one way the foundation fulfills its mission. For more information, visit www.vwfoundation.org.
• The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall presents Broadway musicals, top national and international performers, popular comedians and a compelling mix of classical and dance productions. Owned and operated by the city of Sarasota, the Van Wezel celebrated its 50th Anniversary during the 2019-2020 season. The theater’s Education and Community Engagement Department serves more than 30,000 students, teachers and family members each year. To learn more, visit www.VanWezel.org.
Venice Theatre is a 501©(3) organization dedicated to making an impact on all stages of life. The second largest of 10,000 community theaters in the United States, it is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. in Venice. Its Jervey Theatre offers seating for 432 patrons and features musicals, plays, concerts and special events. Its Yvonne Pinkerton Theatre seats 90 patrons and is home to the theater’s Stage 2 Series and Cabaret Festival. In addition to providing entertainment to the community, Venice Theatre offers a wide range of education and outreach programs for children and adults, including a Threatre Techical Apprentice program from which graduates acquire journeyman status with which they can acquire jobs on Broadway and elsewhere in theater.
