VENICE — Taking a large view of the Earth is the theme of a new book, “A Brief History of the Earth” by local resident and author Robert Fuqua.
Written at the high school to adult level for scientifically minded middle-schoolers it follows his previous two fossil shark teeth books, and the kid’s book, “Algae the Alligator.”
It starts with the “big bang” and formation of the universe, the stars, sun, solar system and the Earth.
Then Fuqua follows the development and changes the Earth went through.
Covering the paleoecologic history of the Earth with topics such as plate tectonics, volcanism, supercontinents, sea levels and the atmosphere.
It finishes with the history of life from the earliest life forms to modern humans. The researching phase of this book took him about a year.
He came to Venice about 15 years ago initially researching and then writing about shark’s teeth and other fossils. Publishing three books with two relating to the many shark’s teeth found on Venice and local beaches.
They were “Hunting Fossil Shark Teeth in Venice” and “Fossil Shark Teeth of Venice.”
The books follow Algae the Alligator as an educational and entertaining first book for children. It relates to people living in Florida being naturally fearful of alligators.
With the message highlighting a real moral about people taking care of one another.
“A Brief History of the Earth” is available at Earth Treasures on Miami Avenue or from the author bob@sharklife.us
