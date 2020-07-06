VENICE — Beaches from Venice to Englewood appear safe from a massive sewage spill in Manatee County.
Last week, Manatee County reported a spill of 25.8 million gallons of raw sewage, due to a break in a sewage main, to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
“(Longboat Key town staff) and Manatee County Utilities discovered a breach in the town’s sole 20-inch subaqueous wastewater force main that extends under Sarasota Bay and ultimately connects to the Manatee County Wastewater Treatment Plant on the mainland,” FDEP spokeswoman Shannon Herbon told the Gondolier.
The broken pipe is suspected of spilling out sewage for two weeks, from June 17 to June 30.
The break itself was on land, on an undeveloped property, according to FDEP reports. Subsequent reports said the spill may have impacted wetlands and portions of Sarasota Bay.
Water testing is being conducted and will continue until water quality returns to pre-spill conditions, Herbon said.
No matter how extensive those sewage spill impacts are, they haven’t seeped south into Venice or Englewood waters.
The Sarasota County Department of Health representatives said water quality conditions remain good throughout South Sarasota County.
No precautionary health alerts have been issued by either county.
Water samples taken last week throughout Sarasota County all tested good, said Steve Huard, Sarasota Department of Health spokesman. Those tests took place on June 29, a week ago Monday.
“We test all 16 beaches every Monday, with results (posted) by Thursday,” Huard said.
The Florida Department of Health regularly posts the results of water quality testing on the Healthy Beaches page of www.floridahealth.gov. Mote Marine Laboratory provides daily reports of beach conditions at visitbeaches.org.
Bacteria levels can rise due to stormwater runoff carrying bacteria from the fecal waste of pets, wildlife or even humans. Such increases in the bacteria levels are expected after the first rains and runoff following extended dry periods.
Health officials issue precautionary advisories recommending that people do not swim due to an increased risk of illness.
