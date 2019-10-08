VENICE — The opportunity to find a new job or step up the ladder by improving your status, income and obtain your chosen career are coming next month.
Admission is free to the first Job and Career Fair 2019 organized by Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
In partnership with Career Source Suncoast and Sarasota County, the event presents some big opportunities. It takes place at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Avenue S. from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 13.
Already 26 companies have signed up to participate and will offer a complete range of job opportunities. As the registration for companies has been extended more companies are expected to take space.
Those currently participating include: PGT Innovations, Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Village on the Isle, BrewBurgers, James Griffith Salon, Lightspeed Voice, Chick-fil-A, Home Instead Senior Care, AquaTech Pools GC, Fairfield Inn and Suites, A-1 American Roofing & Sheet Metal, Sky Family YMCA, Interim HealthCare of Sarasota County, Venice Green Village, AAA The Auto Club Group, Avenue Hair Design & Urban Designs by Avenue, Babe’s Plumbing, Inc. & Fire Sprinklers, CSI Caregiver Services, HarborChase of Venice, Home Care Assistance of Manatee-Sarasota, HomeWell Senior Care of Sarasota County, Sharky’s on the Pier, Sisters for Seniors LLC, Sunset Lake Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Synergy HomeCare of Venice and Sarasota County Government.
Sarasota Manatee Human Resources Association, an affiliate chapter of SHRM serving the region, will have representatives on hand to review resumes and conduct mock interviews. Chick-fil-A will be selling boxed lunches.
Job seekers can save time and skip the line at the job fair by registering at: www.careersourcesuncoast.com/event/vacc-job-career-fair/
For details of the extended deadline for vendor tables contact Debra Mattar at dmattar@venicechamber.com.
