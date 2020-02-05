VENICE GARDENS — Dental Care at Venice Gardens at 1301 U.S. 41 Venice Bypass is participating in this year’s Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, Feb. 8, as part of the Heartland Dental chain promotional event.
It’s also Dental Care at Venice Gardens celebration of it’s first year in business.
Dentists Leydy Toribio Fabelo and Mohamed Youssef will be on hand from 8 a.m. — noon on Saturday to offer either a free cleaning or a free tooth extraction on a first come, first serve basis.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” Fabelo said. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”
“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. At the same time we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” Fabelo said.
Last year more than 2,500 patients were given free dental care and more than $1 million in free dentistry was provided by dentists and their teams at Heartland Dental’s events nationwide.
For more information, call Dental Care at Venice Gardens at 941-800-2095 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
