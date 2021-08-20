SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital set yet another record for COVID-19 cases Friday with a census of 256 patients.
They represented nearly one-third of the 797 patients in the hospital, and the number was nearly double the peak census in prior surges.
“The hospital is bursting at the seams,” said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, director of Infection Prevention and Control, in a video interview on Thursday.
Fifty-four of the COVID-19 patients were in the ICU on Friday — out of a census of 85 — with about 90% of them unvaccinated.
The percentage of ICU patients on a ventilator who are unvaccinated is “in the upper 90s,” he said.
A surge was expected in the fall, Gordillo said, but this one “came out of nowhere.”
It’s mainly a combination of the more contagious delta variant and the public letting its guard down when cases were waning a couple of months ago, he said.
He said he doesn’t know if the peak is in sight.
“I hope so, because I don’t know how much more we can sustain if we continue at the current rate,” he said. “You can sense the exhaustion” in the staff.
He issued yet another call for people to get vaccinated.
“The vaccines are doing what they are supposed to do, which is prevent you form dying, prevent you from landing sick in the hospital,” Gordillo said. “The vast majority of the patients are unvaccinated and those are the ones that are dying.”
Vaccinated patients typically need less supplemental oxygen and medication and generally have a “more benign” outcome, he said.
People who have adopted a “wait-and-see” attitude about getting vaccinated “have been waiting for a long time,” he said, since more than 180 million Americans are fully vaccinated and more than 300 million vaccine doses have been administered.
“Not taking this makes very little sense but we are willing to listen to all your concerns,” he said.
Being vaccinated will be critically important over the next two years, he said, as more variants arise.
Two — the delta-plus variant and the lambda variant — are being monitored, he said, but neither currently appears to be a threat to overtake the delta variant here.
The beta variant, which arose in South Africa, was actually better at evading the vaccines but has practically vanished due to the delta variant, he said.
To increase immunity, third doses — the term is preferred to “booster shot,” he said — have been authorized for people who are immuno-compromised and are expected to be approved for the general population next month.
People who are eligible now include cancer patients; transplant recipients; people with AIDS or end-stage renal disease; people who have had their spleen removed; and people on high doses of prednisone, Gordillo said.
The initial targets when the third dose gets broader approval probably will be the elderly, health care workers and residents of adult living facilities, he said.
By then the government may have given at least one of the vaccines full approval, removing an obstacle cited by some who haven’t yet been vaccinated.
Besides increasing the vaccination rate, Gordillo said, “we need to go back to what we were doing last year much better” — wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and practicing hand hygiene.
“Try to stay safe,” he said. “This is the only way to do it, to move forward. ..We need to do whatever we can to restore the ability of our health care system to operate more normally.”
