Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Local duo dance to #2 in world

Venice couple compete in Mambo category in int'l tourney

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Villacorta and Vasquez 2

Karlos Vasquez and Julliana Villacorta, with Fred Astaire Dance Studio Venice, pose with their silver medals on the 50th anniversary sign for the United States Dance Championships.

VENICE — Local dancers with the Fred Astaire Dance Studio Venice won a silver medal at the United States Dance Championships in September.

“We are very excited,” said Enrique Curi, one of the owners of Fred Astaire Dance Studio Venice.

Julliana Villacorta and Karlos Vasquez

Julliana Villacorta and Karlos Vasquez, with Fred Astaire Dance Studio Venice, placed second in the Mambo category at the United States Dance Championships.

Julliana Villacorta and Karlos Vasquez recently competed in Lake Buena Vista and placed second for the Mambo category.

In the championship’s 50th year, the duo competed in the large international event, which took place from Sept. 6 to 11 and had around 1,000 entries.

The competition featured all ballroom dance styles with Vasquez and Villacorta competing in three categories, including the Rising Star American Rhythm, the Open Professional American Rhythm and the individually choreographed specialty dance, the Mambo.

“This winning has given them the extra confidence for achieving their goals here,” Curi said.

Apart from the recent championship, Vasquez and Villacorta also won a bronze medal in August while at the Fred Astaire Open American Rhythm Championships in Sarasota.


Around two years ago, the two became dance partners after meeting at a studio in Peru.

Vasquez and Villacorta recently came to the U.S. around three or four months ago and have already achieved a big accomplishment.

Villacorta and Vasquez

Originally from Peru, Julliana Villacorta and Karlos Vasquez met twos years ago at a dance studio and are now dancing with Fred Astaire Dance Studio Venice.

“That was their dream, to be able to dance in the United States,” Curi said.

He said the talented young partners were extremely happy to have won the medal in the U.S. after winning several Bachata titles in Peru.

“They are very excited for such a short amount of time,” Curi said. “They have already accomplished that title, which is hard to get.”

Apart from dancing in competitions, the dance partners also teach Latin style dances to singles and couples of all ages. Curi said the clients love them because they are young and energetic.

Vasquez and Villacorta have been working hard teaching while also practicing their own dancing and preparing to hopefully win a gold medal next year, Curi said.

“They are passionate about dancing. Their life is dancing and their career is dancing,” Curi said. “Now they are sharing it with Venice.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments