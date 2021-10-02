Local duo dance to #2 in world

VENICE — Local dancers with the Fred Astaire Dance Studio Venice won a silver medal at the United States Dance Championships in September.
“We are very excited,” said Enrique Curi, one of the owners of Fred Astaire Dance Studio Venice.
Julliana Villacorta and Karlos Vasquez recently competed in Lake Buena Vista and placed second for the Mambo category.
In the championship’s 50th year, the duo competed in the large international event, which took place from Sept. 6 to 11 and had around 1,000 entries.
The competition featured all ballroom dance styles with Vasquez and Villacorta competing in three categories, including the Rising Star American Rhythm, the Open Professional American Rhythm and the individually choreographed specialty dance, the Mambo.
“This winning has given them the extra confidence for achieving their goals here,” Curi said.
Apart from the recent championship, Vasquez and Villacorta also won a bronze medal in August while at the Fred Astaire Open American Rhythm Championships in Sarasota.
Around two years ago, the two became dance partners after meeting at a studio in Peru.
Vasquez and Villacorta recently came to the U.S. around three or four months ago and have already achieved a big accomplishment.
“That was their dream, to be able to dance in the United States,” Curi said.
He said the talented young partners were extremely happy to have won the medal in the U.S. after winning several Bachata titles in Peru.
“They are very excited for such a short amount of time,” Curi said. “They have already accomplished that title, which is hard to get.”
Apart from dancing in competitions, the dance partners also teach Latin style dances to singles and couples of all ages. Curi said the clients love them because they are young and energetic.
Vasquez and Villacorta have been working hard teaching while also practicing their own dancing and preparing to hopefully win a gold medal next year, Curi said.
“They are passionate about dancing. Their life is dancing and their career is dancing,” Curi said. “Now they are sharing it with Venice.”
