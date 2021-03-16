VENICE — Mike Quillen's restaurants were expecting the best season ever a year ago, when something called the coronavirus showed up in Florida.
Quillen is president of Gecko's Hospitality Group LLC, whose holdings include Dockside Waterfront Grill in Venice. He participated in a recent Sarasota Tiger Bay Club panel on the impact of the pandemic on the local economy.
He said that restaurants got about three hours' notice that indoor dining was being cut off by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
"It was so sudden," he said, adding he thought at the time the ban would probably only last a couple of weeks.
But two weeks would turn into many more.
Panelist Mike Granthon, co-owner of Above The Bar Hospitality Group, said the governor's action was almost like being in a car crash.
People in the restaurant business learn to have contingency plans because they're always having to deal with problems, but there wasn't one for the coronavirus, he said.
"There was no crash kit for it," he said.
His business partner told him "it's going to be a ride," he said.
Granthon said their major concern was for their staff, "our biggest asset."
The first order of business was to reach out to try to reassure them, he said.
"My business partner and I basically just lived on the phone," Quillen said. "Trying to have answers for staff that we really didn't have."
Their restaurants shifted to pick-up and delivery mode, he said, and some employees were given work helping with planned renovations, but they couldn't avoid furloughs.
"To go" isn't a great restaurant business model, Granthon said, but it kept people working. So did other assignments in the restaurants.
"We had the cleanest kitchen there was," he said.
Both groups helped in other ways, such as by helping employees pay their bills and setting up food banks.
"We knew help was coming; we just didn't know when or how," Granthon said. "We did what we needed to do to take care of our people."
Meanwhile, Visit Sarasota County Executive Director Virginia Haley said she started scrambling for ways to keep the doors of hospitality businesses open.
One of the first signs for her that the pandemic was serious was the imposition of travel restrictions from Europe, she said.
She immediately shifted her organization's advertising to other markets and cancelled a planned hire, though she thought things would be getting back to normal by mid April.
Then they kept "changing and changing and changing," she said.
There was no predictable schedule of announcements from the state, she said, and the information that was coming out was often inconsistent or confusing.
Hotels were allowed to stay open, she said, but vacation rentals were shut down and remained off limits until just before Memorial Day — if the governor's office approved a county plan to reopen them for which it provided little guidance.
Although they were open, hotels generally only had guests on the weekend, when people were looking to get away from home briefly. That made staffing difficult, she said.
There was a bump in tourism for Memorial Day that created some optimism, she said, but it was quickly followed by another lockdown.
On the restaurant side it was the passage of the Paycheck Protection Program that offered hope, Granthon and Quillen said.
It "created a sense of relief," Grathon said, and enabled his group to retain all its employees. The vast majority of his came back, Quillen said.
They starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, he said, but he's "not sure what will be there when we come out." He's hoping there's a lot of pent-up demand to dine out.
Granthon said he thinks his restaurants will probably continue to observe many of the COVID-19 protocols put in place, though maybe with some refinements.
"I don't know if I want to stop temperature-checking my staff," he said.
Hotels are "not near normal," Haley said, with occupancy down 20%-30% and their busiest times still on weekends and holidays.
The biggest loss is business meetings and conferences, she said, with restaurants and shops feeling the ripple effects.
But the area may benefit from the continued precautions being taken by airlines, she said, as well as from its climate.
They "should bode well for Sarasota as a place people can feel safe," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.