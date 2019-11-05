VENICE - Local elections are vital to the democracy.
Venice residents attentively waited for the winner of the Tuesday election for mayor and City Council seats 5 and 6.
Ron Feinsod, who won the position of mayor, held a gathering at Made in Italy at 117 West Venice Avenue.
There, residents gathered to watch the results of the city government election.
“Everybody knows that government affects everyone. If you are given a voice, it makes sense to use it," Dave Cotrill said. "Personally, I believe the development in our city is running rampant, and I trust Feinsod will make the changes I would like to see."
Local elections affect how the city is run in numerous ways.
Stephen Heffer noted the phrase all politics are local.
“Unless we start from the ground up we lose freedom in our legislation," Heffer said. "It is important to be involved in even the smallest forms of government.”
- Eliana Burns is an intern with the Venice Gondolier.
