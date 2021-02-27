SARASOTA — As COVID-19 ravaged the state in 2020, only 14 of Florida’s 93 county jails completed annual inspections of their facilities, according to a complaint submitted by state Rep. Omari Hardy.
County jails in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties were among the 79 county jails that did not have an on-site inspection, according to a document from the Florida Model Jail Standards Committee, an arm of the Florida Sheriffs Association.
That has led to a complaint from Hardy, who represents Palm Beach County in the Statehouse
Instead of previously required inspections, FMJS Chair William “Bill” Farmer Jr., who is also Sumter County sheriff, allowed jail administrators to suspend inspections in July and self-report compliance through 2020.
“I call this ‘pinky-promise oversight.’ It’s trust, without verification,” Hardy said in a statement. “Shouldn’t there be more inspections of jails and their medical facilities during this pandemic, not less?”
At the Sarasota County Jail, 159 total inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 45 total correctional employees have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.
Although the Sarasota County Jail opted to self-report its compliance with standards last year, the agency said it does plan to have an on-site inspection this year, although it’s not required. The inspection is scheduled for Oct. 1.
The DeSoto County Jail does not plan to have an on-site inspection this year.
“Like many sheriffs across the state we have certified our compliance,” Capt. James Vitali said. “This has been primarily done due to concerns regarding COVID-19 and trying, in as much as possible, to limit entry into the jails.”
There have been no coronavirus cases among inmates in the general population, Vitali said.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to multiple inquiries regarding COVID-19 cases and jail inspections. It’s unclear if the agency plans to have an on-site inspection this year.
CCSO previously said new inmates are quarantined together for 14 days, but inmates said they aren’t given masks when they are in cells or booked into the jail. It is unclear if there have been more COVID-19 cases at the jail since December.
On Feb. 1, the FMJS sent a memo saying jails can choose to have an on-site inspection, or they may again choose to forgo it and instead submit a letter indicating compliance with inspection requirements.
“The FMJS committee thought it was in best interest of staff ... Instead of having people coming in, having no knowledge of where they’ve been,” Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Accreditation Inspector James Aguiar Jr. told The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier. “It’s the possibility of risk factors. That’s why it was suspended.”
The FMJS committee is leaving the decision up to the local sheriff’s offices, Aguiar said.
“It’s not a matter of they don’t want to do it … We don’t want to jeopardize anyone,” Aguiar said. “It’s up to the individual sheriff’s office ... Each sheriff is autonomous.”
Hardy wrote a letter to Farmer calling on several things to be completed.
Hardy said the committee responded with a memo that allows jails the option to self-report their compliance this year.
“The COVID-19 outbreaks in jails across the state is a budding human and moral catastrophe,” Hardy said in a statement.
