VENICE - In response to a rise in acts of violence directed at Jewish people, the American Jewish Committee encouraged Jews and others to take photos of themselves wearing Jewish attire or Jewish symbols and post those pictures on social media.
On Monday, Jan. 6, which was designated as "Jewish and Proud" Day by the AJC, members and friends of the Jewish Congregation of Venice, including the city's mayor, Ron Feinsod, gathered at Venice Beach to display their Jewish pride in a group photo.
"On a personal note, my wife and I were particularly touched by the presence of a Christian neighbor who was told by a member of the congregation about the gathering and, unfortunately, arrived just after the photo," Rabbi Ben Shull said. "She told us that she was appalled by the rise of antisemitism and was heartbroken that she missed being included in the photo. We thanked her for her loving support and let her know that we needed all Americans to speak out against antisemitism.
"The Jewish Congregation of Venice is preparing a presentation on confronting antisemitism, in cooperation with the Venice Interfaith Community Association (VICA), that we will share with community organizations later this spring. We are looking to educate our neighbors about the nature of this hatred and what they can do to stop it."
To learn more about the American Jewish Committee campaign, visit: global.ajc.org/secure/JewishandProud
