NOKOMIS — The Nokomis Osprey Venice Area, or NOVA, Republican Club paid tribute to local law enforcement in a meeting Tuesday night at the Nokomis Community Center.
“This is a great place to work,” Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said.
The meeting was filled with praise and applause for law enforcement, with many NOVA members wearing “Blue Lives Matter” flags.
While members were there to acknowledge the local police, they also had the opportunity to ask questions and express any worries they had for the county that could involvelaw enforcement.
Top officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Venice Police, North Port Police, Sarasota Police and Sarasota County School Police were present.
NOVA President Frank Patti opened the meeting by honoring the local law enforcement and denouncing police brutality across the country. He also spoke highly about the Sheriff’s Office and how well deputies are trained.
“Kurt is one of the best guys I know,” Patti said about the sheriff.
After the introductions of the law enforcement officers attending, Hoffman opened the meeting to questions from the NOVA members.
Many expressed concern about illegal immigration coming to Florida, and specifically Sarasota County.
Hoffman said his job is to get the “criminal illegal aliens.” He also mentioned that the illegal immigration the county has seen hasn’t come from just Mexico but over 30 other countries.
He warned that with recent unrest in Caribbean countries south of Florida, the state will likely see illegal immigration from them, including Haiti.
A few members said they saw or heard about a busload of immigrants they presumed to be illegal, in the county.
Hoffman said he had no knowledge of large groups of illegal immigration, though a small group of children from the border was found in Sarasota.
“They will make their way to Sarasota County,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said he’s more concerned about any human trafficking of children.
While local law enforcement are vigilant about any illegal immigration, especially people committing criminal acts, Hoffman said that if the National Sheriff’s Association says to go to the border, they will.
Each agency representative commented on the major issues they were facing.
These issues included shootings around Sarasota and the homelessness population across the county.
Sarasota Police Deputy Chief Rex Troche said that a proactive operation by the department took 30 guns off the streets in 30 days.
While most police departments in the area have homeless outreach programs, many homeless people don’t seek help, he said.
“This is the lifestyle they want to live,” Troche said.
The officers also touted how their agencies work together to combat crime in the county, and even across counties.
Venice Police Capt. Charlie Thorpe mentioned a recent collaboration between VPD and SCSO in which 13 VPD officers were deputized.
He stated it was important to work together because “criminals don’t have borders.”
“There is no better collaboration of law enforcement than here,” Thorpe said.
The meeting concluded with Hoffman acknowledging the support the agencies have from the community.
“On behalf of all of these guys, thank you,” he said.
