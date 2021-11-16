VENICE — A South County man allegedly possessed more than 50 images and videos of children under the age of 15 performing obscene acts, according to authorities.
Bengt Francke, 31, 500 block of Clubside Circle, in Plantation Golf & Country Club, was charged with obscene communication by transmitting child pornography electronically and possessing obscene material of child sex conduct.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office on a cybertip about suspected child pornography transmitted over Snapchat on July 28, according to a probable cause affidavit.
According to the tip, four movies and two images were uploaded onto a Snapchat account allegedly used by Francke.
A majority of the uploaded material depicted female children between the ages of 8 and 15 forced to have sexual relations with adult men, the affidavit stated.
After an initial denial, Francke allegedly admitted to using the email address associated with the cybertip and receiving the obscene material, according to the report.
He allegedly received a link, through a Snapchat group, that contained the child pornography and then saved the images for his own files.
Francke allegedly would later distribute the material he saved to other people in two separate Snapchat groups.
He distributed the obscene material because he wanted to "please people" and wanted to "contribute to the group," stated the affidavit.
According to the report, one or more of the images and videos depicted children under the age of 5, sexual battery involving a child and sexual bestiality, which enhances each charge to the next degree higher.
Francke is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment is Jan. 7.
