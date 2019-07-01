Adam Hutchinson knew the risks. But he embraced the opportunity.
A U.S. military veteran, Hutchinson had only been a professional photographer for about two years when word was broadcast in September 2017 that Hurricane Irma was likely to slam into South Florida. It was even reported that Irma was headed to ... Venice.
So while some people rushed on Interstate 75 to places like Alabama and Georgia, others went to Sarasota County shelters. The remainder either hunkered down in their own homes or moved in with friends.
And then there was Hutchinson. He put a plastic bag over his camera went out into the storm. On these two pages are photos he shot of the storm, which appeared afterward in the Venice Gondolier Sun, and in the Gondolier Sun's 2018 Hurricane Guide, as well as present-day images of the same spots.
There are big differences in the images. Hutchinson's "then" photos show why it's important to be vigilant during hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30.
Hutchinson was the featured artist for the month in May 2018 when he gave a presentation at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library about changing careers, wildlife rescue and working as a professional photographer before, during and after Irma.
He was initially contacted by library employee Rebecca Freihaut about donating some of his storm-related photographs. Then the idea of making a presentation evolved. He has vivid memories of the storm.
"I had never been in a hurricane," Hutchinson said. "I tell people, 'I'm a country boy from north of Pittsburgh. I didn't really know any better.'
"I recall how eerily abandoned Venice was the night before Irma made landfall. I loved how little traffic and congestion was on the normally busy streets. I was out getting photographs of some of the local landmarks. It was a brilliant sunset."
The next day when Irma made landfall, Hutchinson like most people, was glued to the television as the storm started making its way up the east coast of Florida. There was a meteorologist standing outside, giving an update south of Venice. He was being pelted with wind and rain. He said, “It’s getting pretty bad out here.”
Hutchinson's first thought was, “'I could do that.' I grabbed my camera gear, put on my military wet weather clothing and made my way into town.
"Less than a half mile into the trip I thought to myself, 'This might not be a good idea.' The car was being shaken around and there was debris flying around everywhere.
“There was a very intense charge of energy in the air,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t know how else to explain it and words fall short.”
After getting out of the car for his first set of photographs, he was completely drenched.
“It was like nothing I have ever done before," he said. "It was invigorating. I felt so alive. I just wanted to get a photograph looking down Venice Avenue during a hurricane that smashed the record books."
Adam Hutchinson’s work can be found at Facebook.com/adamhutchinsonphotographer.
