Local pilot describes Haiti after giving aid: 'Desperation'

VENICE — With more than 1,400 dead, Haitians are scrambling to get the necessary supplies after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook the southwestern region of Haiti on Saturday.
Thanks to Venice-based Agape Flights, some of that aid is coming from here. Agape Flights flew to Les Cayes on Sunday to bring necessary relief items for the area that was hit hard.
Haitians have been sleeping on the streets, worried of damage from aftershocks while waiting on supplies such as clean water, tarps and medical items.
"I think a feeling of desperation is the best way to describe it," said Jeff Yannucciello, an Agape pilot and director of Missionary Services.
Yannucciello flies with Agape, bringing supplies on a weekly basis to Haiti. However, this routine trip was not so routine this weekend.
Yannucciello said they rarely fly down on the weekends, and the supplies they carried were not their normal load. For the immediate flight, they brought medical supplies and a generator for one of the hospitals.
He said getting the supplies down there on Sunday was "meeting the need at hand."
"You have multiple phases for a crisis like this," Yannucciello said.
While at the airport in Les Cayes, he said the only people he typically encounters were officials. But this weekend, Yannucciello saw the airport filled with injured people.
Almost 59 miles away from Les Cayes, an Agape affiliate group, Jeremie Christian Mission, sprung into action to help their area that was also affected.
Mission founders Kivins and Sarah Charles tried to get out of their house as quickly as possible and began checking on their friends and staff.
"It was really chaotic," Sarah Charles said. "Everyone was in the streets."
Living far enough away from Les Cayes, they had still not received any Agape supplies, she said Monday. The majority of the supplies flown over were dispersed in Les Cayes.
Normally, when Agape supplies get to Haiti, they are distributed within a day and are immediately used, Sarah Charles said. Of course with a natural disaster of this size, supplies will take longer to be handed out.
"They see that help is on the way," Sarah Charles said.
Apart from their own town's destruction, she was also concerned for the smaller areas that were usually forgotten.
Through their group's radio station, they will determine the smaller areas where supplies will be dispersed.
She said people call in and give accounts of what they need. That way, their group makes sure to provide the help they can.
The couple said everyone needed to "band together" to help Haiti move forward after this natural disaster.
"Haitians have this inner ability to take hits and keep on moving," Sarah Charles said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.