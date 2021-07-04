SARASOTA — In the heat of a Florida summer day, thousands flocked to the Sarasota County fairgrounds to hear former President Donald Trump speak in his first Florida rally post-election.
“It’s great and fun to be around like-minded people that know the truth,” said Janann Kupper, of Venice.
With such large support from the Sarasota area, there was no surprise he returned for his “Save America” tour.
People were excited for the rally all huddled together in a sea of red, white and blue. Attendees waited hours for Trump by listening to music and roaming around the many concession stands offering food and drinks.
The crowd also chanted “U.S.A.” at many points throughout the evening.
But the main focus during the festivities were the remarks Trump was expected to make about taking the country back.
“Want him to say what the average American citizen can do to keep America great,” said Andrew Kupper, of Venice.
The Kuppers were excited for their first rally and hoped Trump would talk about the future of the country.
Englewood couple Mark and Susan Timchula were not new to the rally scene.
“It’s amazing,” Susan Timchula said. “It’s our third one (rally), but this venue is by far the best yet.”
The Timchulas said the rally was fitting for the Fourth of July weekend and said attending was paying honor to the country.
“We think Trump pushes for America,” Susan Timchula said. “The current president has put America last.”
Like many others in the crowd, the Timchulas were excited to be around like-minded people and said everyone has been friendly and willing to start a conversation.
Susan Timchula mentioned she used to be a Democrat before Mark Timchula showed her the viewpoints from conservatives.
Now at their third rally, the Timchulas know what Trump talks about at his rallies.
“We know he will talk about what pathetic shape our country is in now,” Susan Timchula said.
They also predicted he will mention the election and the America First Movement.
“What’s wrong with America First?” Susan Timchula asked.
Apart from local residents, most attendees were Floridians from across the state. However, supporters traveled from other states like Georgia and as far as California.
Rick and Magen Romeo, of Pine Island, were also first-time rally attendees. While they didn’t think Trump would say anything new or different, they were happy to be at the fairgrounds for support.
“Happy to be here and support the president,” Rick Romeo said. “Most of all for him to keep America focused on his agenda.”
Lesley Carmack, of Parrish, Florida, said this was also her first rally and was excited to be there.
“It was well orchestrated,” Carmack said about the rally. She had been on the grounds since 9 a.m. waiting to be admitted into the event.
Carmack said she hoped to hear in Trump’s speech “that he’s coming back really soon before 2022.”
