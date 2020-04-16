WEST VILLAGES — A month ago, Tommy Villani was on top of the world — head of a $2-million-a-year Venice operation and poised to expand into West Villages Marketplace.
Again named finalist in the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year awards, his Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen had a jam-packed March lineup of entertainment.
On March 15, Villani posted, “Tonight was one of the most miserable nights of my life.
“We had to inform 50+ employees that there’s a good chance they’ll be unemployed later this week. My staff is my family. And the system is failing all of us....
“People have worked their entire lives to build a business, create jobs, make a living. And overnight it can all disappear.”
“We weren’t ready for this,” said Eric Andreas, owner of Visani Restaurant & Comedy Theater in Port Charlotte.
A pandemic isn’t anything they could have planned for. And help doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon.
On March 27, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security act, which allocated $350 billion for small business loans up to $10 million and $10 billion in emergency small business advances of up to $10,000.
Villani applied for both the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan, a one-year, interest-free emergency infusion of cash, as well as a longer-term Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a $10,000 advance that can be stretched out like a low-interest-rate mortgage over 10 to 30 years.
“A week later, I got email confirmations on both, that they were pending in review, and I haven’t heard anything since,” Villani said.
“The bridge loan program was out of money in a week,” explained Peter Keating, a business consultant with the Small Business Development Center of Florida Gulf Coast University.
Villani didn’t stop at two applications, though.
“I also applied for the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loan and again just got confirmation that it had been received.”
The PPP is designed to incentivize small businesses to keep workers on the payroll, but forgiveness of its loans depends on retaining or quickly rehiring them. The amount of forgiveness drops if full-time headcount declines or if salaries and wages decrease.
This makes some restaurateurs skittish but Keating thinks it’s a good idea.
“If you qualify,” he said, “I’d say absolutely apply for a PPP loan. You can get 2.5 times your average monthly payroll, 75% of which must be used for payroll, but the remainder can be used for rent, mortgage interest and utilities. The PPP is forgivable, with the understanding that you rehire by June 30.”
Kathy Lehner, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/president, advised small business owners to “be patient.”
“Even the Chamber applied for a loan, first come, first served,” she said. “There are so many hurdles, so many people going after funds at the same time, that everyone’s overwhelmed.”
A question of survival
Meanwhile, losses keep mounting and owners wonder whether they’ll be able to recover.
“When all’s said and done, we’ll have lost half-million dollars or more in revenue,” Villani said. “To lose the entire seasonal months of March and April is almost a quarter of our entire revenue. ...Without some kind of financial support, there might be no way we can recover.
“Even if we do reopen, will we be able to do the volume that we’ll need to do—the old business model plus the additional costs we will have incurred?”
Unemployment checks stalled
Even if owners’ own savings are secure and their business will make it, there’s that extended family of employees who report hours-long telephone wait times, getting cut off, and not a single unemployment check in the mail.
Villani and some of his employees applied for unemployment after Off The Wagon first shut down March 20. But with more than 472,000 applying for unemployment in Florida within the last three weeks, his own application still reads “pending.”
“I’m concerned that some of my employees aren’t getting the support they need for themselves and their families. ...I only reopened with takeout to let my three cooks and my master brewer make some money until they can get their unemployment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.