OSPREY — Local street skateboarder and Venice High School graduate, Jake Ilardi, represented the United States in the sport’s debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He is one of several local residents competing in the Olympics, including Clark Dean of Sarasota who graduated from Pine View School.

As one of three athletes who qualified for the U.S. in men’s street skateboarding, Ilardi competed in the preliminaries on Sunday.

However, he did not qualify for the final event.

Originally from Osprey, Ilardi, 24, and his twin brother Nate were raised by their grandmother.

He appeared on the skateboarding scene in 2017 after his win at the Empire Am Getting Paid event, according to the U.S.A. Skateboarding website.

“Since then, Jake has been on a spree of destroying contests and turning heads with his mixed bag of park terrain skating and tech handrail tricks,” the website noted.

After gaining momentum in the skateboarding world, Ilardi went professional in 2020, according to the Tokyo Olympics website.

Ilardi was ranked second in the U.S. and seventh in the world, according to the U.S.A. Skateboarding website.

Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.


While his time at the 2020 Games is over, Ilardi is looking toward the future.

“Can’t wait to see what’s next on my journey and where my skateboard takes me,” he wrote on one of his social media pages. “See you in 2024.”

Apart from Ilardi, Sarasota County had several other Olympians competing.

Clark Dean, of Sarasota, and his rowing team competed in the final men’s four rowing event Tuesday night. Results were not available before deadline.

Dean graduated from Pine View School in Osprey and participated in Sarasota Crew.

Dean’s father previously worked for Harbor Style Magazine out of Port Charlotte and Venice.

Another Sarasota native, swimmer Emma Weyant, swam in the women’s 400-meter individual medley and won a silver medal.

Weyant graduated from Riverview High School and deferred going to the University of Virginia to train with the Sarasota Sharks in preparation for the U.S. Olympic trials.

Rifle shooter Mary Tucker, of Sarasota, competed in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event and won the silver medal with her teammate. Tucker graduated from Sarasota Military Academy.

Other local Olympians include sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda, of Bradenton. They will compete in the women’s individual golf events in August.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments