Jake Ilardi, of Osprey, is a member of the United States street skateboarding team and competes Sunday at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Ilardi is returning home and looking forward to 2024.
United States’ Clark Dean trains at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Dean, of Sarasota whose father previously worked for Harbor Style Magazine out of Port Charlotte and Venice, and his team were competing for gold late Tuesday night. Results were not available on deadline.
Emma Weyant, of Sarasota, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women’s 400-meter Individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan after swimming for the United States.
Ben Curtis | Associated Press
Kyusung Gong | Associated Press
Jake Ilardi, of Osprey, practices for the skateboarding competition in the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 20 at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.
AP PHOTO/Charlie Riedel
Jake Ilardi, of Osprey, represented Team U.S.A in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.
PHOTO FROM USA SKATEBOARDING
United States’ Emma Weyant, of Sarasota, swims Sunday to win the silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
David J. Phillip | Associated Press
