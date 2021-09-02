They’re not dropping as fast as they rose, but the state’s COVID-19 statistics appear to be headed in the right direction — downward.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Hospital Association, Florida had 129,056 new cases last week. That would be about 22,500 fewer than shown in the Aug. 27 Weekly Situation Report, the most recent one available at press time.
It would be the fewest new cases in a month, with the 13,084 cases reported for Aug. 29 the fewest since July 25.
Hospitalizations declined as well, from the 15,682 reported by 231 facilities on Aug. 31 to 14,577 reported by 260 hospitals on Sept. 3.
ICU occupancy went from 3,465 to 3,312 for the same period and the same number of facilities.
Locally, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has seen its COVID-19 census drop pretty significantly, though ICU occupancy has been stable.
There were 277 COVID-19 patients Monday but the hospital ended the week with 241.
ICU bed occupancy remains in the 60s, out of an expansion to 120 beds, but the seven-day testing positivity rate went from 17.9% to 16.6%.
“We are cautiously optimistic that the surge is starting to subside and have seen an encouraging decline in the numbers of patients testing positive for COVID-19 and being admitted to the hospital,” Public Information Officer Kim Savage said.
For now, she said, the hospital is continuing to perform outpatient surgeries that don’t require overnight stays but is still postponing many nonemergency surgeries that would require an overnight or extended hospital stay, as long as it’s safe to do so.
The hospital is also reporting several deaths a day, on average.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 30 COVID-19 patients on Friday, seven fewer than on Tuesday, and no new deaths.
The Sarasota County School District saw some improvement in COVID-19 exposure among staff, with 69 employees isolated on Friday compared to 89 on Monday.
Eight were in quarantine on Monday, six on Friday.
Student numbers in both categories were up, though, from 877 isolated Monday to 914 on Friday and 595 quarantined Monday to 824 on Friday.
Elementary school students represented about 43% of the students in isolation and about 42% of those in quarantine.
The testing positivity rate for Sept. 2 was 11.72 percent, according to the district’s website. Its mask mandate is automatically suspended if the rate drops below 8% for three consecutive days.
The Sarasota County Jail currently has 32 infected inmates, down from the previous week and the week before that, according to Community Affairs Director Kaitlyn Perez.
The facility hasn’t had any big outbreaks but has seen a few spikes due to the delta variant, she said.
“The facility has continued full precautions, including screening inmates upon intake, quarantining, isolation when appropriate and masks when traveling throughout the facility,” she said.
