Local team heading to Super Bowl

SARASOTA — While not every team has been decided for the trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, one has been.
The Sarasota Memorial Hospital 5 Waldemere unit — a COVID unit that has been tasked with fighting the disease much of the last year — found out Thursday their ticket has been punched.
During a presumed online meeting between the COVID unit and CEO David Verinder, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell joined in to let them know they were the first group he was inviting to the game.
Those watching the Zoom meeting were delighted with the reward.
“Shocked. Tearful,” registered nurse Sherrie Sheppard said. “We felt appreciated. We were recognized ... we can all go together as a team.”
During the conversation, Goodell was emotional as he spoke about his own mother being a nurse and how much he appreciated the work that hospital crews have put in during the pandemic.
“Throughout the last year, you’ve been America’s real MVPs — most valuable people,” Goodell said. “We want your team to be there.”
“It’s been difficult,” registered nurse Stephen Smith said. “Families want to see their loved ones and are unable to, so you have to spend more time with these patients ... you put yourself in their spot.”
Nurse educator Doris Cahoeque noted how much has gone into the year.
“Everybody has had such an important role to play,” she said, crediting crews from dietitians to nursing to housekeeping all working together.
“It has been a team effort,” Cahoeque said.
The health care workers who will be attending will have all been vaccinated before arriving to the Super Bowl, Goodell noted.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to play in their home stadium — if they defeat Green Bay in Northern Wisconsin on Sunday — with temperatures in the 20s.
It’s something the 5 Waldemere crew would love to see.
Smith said he knew something was up when Goodell joined the online chat.
“That was a familiar face. I started sweating profusely,” Smith said with a laugh. “It’s amazing. We’re very grateful. Hopefully we’re there to root on the Bucs.”
Sheppard agreed.
“We’ve worked together as a team so now we get to go on and possibly cheer on our home team at the Super Bowl,” she said.
