Local teen receives Congressional Gold Award

VENICE — After years of working toward the Congressional Gold Medal, a Venice teen achieved his goal and was recognized during a virtual Gold Medal Award Ceremony on Friday.
Barett “Bear” Mancinni, 17, was the only recipient of this year’s gold medal for Florida’s Congressional District 17.
“The Congressional Award itself has been a learning experience and motivated me,” Mancinni said.
This U.S. Congress’ award was created in 1979 to recognize and celebrate young people’s achievements and service. Those wanting to complete the program are able to register at 13½ and must finish all of the categories before turning 24.
To receive any recognition for the program, participants must complete four different categories — voluntary service, personal development, physical fitness and an expedition or exploration.
Awards are handed out based on the amount of hours put into each category. While each category has its own required hours, those that complete a combined 800 hours and a four-night expedition or exploration will receive the highest recognition — the Congressional Award Gold Medal.
Mancinni decided to reach for gold.
He has cerebral palsy, which made the physical fitness portion more difficult. He said he had to work twice as hard to get his strength up, especially for the expedition.
“He definitely builds muscle at a much slower rate than the average person, but he does,” said his mother, Elizabeth Adams. “He has to work a lot harder to get where a lot of people are naturally.”
When he decided to do the physical fitness and the expedition of hiking, he could barely walk.
“Puberty was kicking in and I was losing a lot of my physical functionality,” Mancinni said.
Doctors advised against the idea of training, however, with CP, things couldn’t get any worse.
“But it just became a question of ‘Should we allow him to fail?’” Adams said. “As it happened, he did not fail.”
Mancinni trained intensively for two years working his way up to the expedition.
To focus on building his strength, he left Pine View School and started homeschooling. Leaving school allowed Mancinni to train for up to six hours a day for nine to 11 months.
In the beginning, he did not see any physical results.
“Just about the time that we were starting to think his muscles just weren’t capable of responding and building, they started responding and building,” Adams said.
After three months of training, he started to gain mobility.
“I’ve attempted to avoid the (wheel)chair all my life and it has been working so far,” Mancinni said.
Once he was able to walk again, the training lessened to a more reasonable couple of hours a day.
He said a lot of his training included practice for hiking. He would stuff water jugs in his backpack to make sure he could accomplish the backpack trek at Philmont Scout Ranch, his chosen expedition for the Congressional Award program.
Following his long training, he climbed Philmont, which is owned by the Boy Scouts of America, in New Mexico.
Since Mancinni was a Boy Scout at the time, he decided this would be the best expedition for him. The trek took 10 days in June 2019.
“It was definitely an ordeal to train for and an ordeal to go through,” Mancinni said. “I remember it fondly of course, but it wasn’t that fun in the moment — it was kind of painful.”
With such progress from his training for Philmont, Mancinni has continued to keep his mobility from the strength he had built.
“I’ve been trying to stay in shape. I still use my (walking) stick to help myself, but I’m still able to walk on my own most of the time,” Mancinni said. “I consider that a success.”
Along with the physical fitness and expedition, Mancinni completed long hours of volunteer service and personal development.
For the volunteering, he used his hours with Teen Court of Sarasota.
He served as a volunteer teen attorney for the teen courts, which takes teens that would normally go to juvenile court and diverts them to its program. After going through teen court, records are normally expunged and it helps turn teens’ lives around.
Mancinni said it was a personality builder for him.
“It’s been life changing for me as just a volunteer,” Mancinni said.
For the personal development, he had two separate goals for the category — to help people read and expand his public speaking skills.
Mancinni helped teach the community to read through a summer reading program in Newtown.
For his next goal, he joined National Christian Forensics and Communication Association for speech and debate. Mancinni went to a national competition for speech in his first year with the team.
“Considering that I’ve always been a sort of outspoken person, I guess I have opinions and I’m willing to share them in a public format,” Mancinni said.
While working toward his goals for the Congressional Award program, Mancinni moved up in the ranking of Boys Scouts of America to become an Eagle Scout. They believe he is the first Eagle Scout from his local Troop 50 and the Two Rivers District with cerebral palsy.
He has also been an advocate for those with disabilities.
He said as a more capable disabled person, it’s best for him to advocate because he’s able to speak, articulate himself and “not just scare people with my mere existence.”
He has also attended many Sarasota County School Board meetings to vocalize various issues students were facing. Since the board knows him well, he will be recognized for the Congressional Award at the School Board meeting on Aug. 3.
Mancinni, 17, will attend New College of Florida this fall.
“He’s profoundly gifted and physically disabled,” Adams said.
