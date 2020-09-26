Local Toastmasters win area speech contests
Three members of the Venice Area Toastmasters (TM) Club took top honors recently in two international speech contests and, in the process, managed to make history by participating in the first local speech contests ever to be conducted online.
“Moving our club online last spring was a bit of an adjustment, but one of the things you learn as a Toastmaster is the need for flexibility,” said club past president and board member Bernard Doogue. “I think one of the biggest surprises for me has been how quickly our members have adapted to this new normal, and the recent contest was a perfect example of that.”
Each year, more than 30,000 Toastmaster members compete worldwide in one or more of five contests: Humorous, Evaluation, Tall Tales, Table Topics and International Speech. Competition begins with club contests and winners continue competing through the area, division and district levels. The international competition has two additional levels: semifinal and the World Championship of Public Speaking.
Each of the contestants in the Humorous Speech contest presented a five-to seven-minute speech that needed to be thematic in nature. Brice Ferguson was awarded first place in the contest, and Sharyn Lonsdale took second place.
All contestants in the Table Topics contest had to give an impromptu speech, one to two minutes in length, the topic of which was told to them by the contest chair when they were introduced. Ferguson took first place honors in that category as well, and David Harvey was awarded second place.
Ferguson will now go on to represent the Venice Club when the area contests are scheduled.
TM International supports more than 16,000 clubs in 143 countries. The Venice club was formed 36 years ago to help Suncoast residents develop their speaking and leadership skills. Club secretary Ann Sauder said the organization has offered a webinar and numerous additional tips on how to conduct these contests online. In this instance, the Zoom application was used and a separate break-out room was created where the judges could count the ballots to determine the contest winners.
The Venice club holds online meetings every Tuesday morning, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
For more information, call 941-223-4893, or visit: toastmasters.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.