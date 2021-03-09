VENICE — Candy Brooks was selected as the 2021 Florida Big Sister of the Year.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast made the announcement Tuesday.
Brooks was matched with Aaliyah Passeneau in 2017 through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.
“At the time, Aaliyah’s guardian felt she would benefit by the addition of another caring adult in her life,” the agency said in a news release. “She was in elementary school with a focus on improving grades and friends. Life changed for Aaliyah as she was adopted into a loving home and ultimately another caring adult, her Big Sister Candy. When Candy became Aaliyah’s Big, she recognized Aaliyah’s potential.”
With a new family and her mentoring, the two talked about good grades and stronger friendships in life, the news release said.
It said the teenager is now thriving in school and athletics, pursuing a dream of attending college. It said the match “has a lot of fun,” with common enjoyments of kayaking, the beach and dining out.
“Our friendship is equally important to the both of us,” Brooks said in the news release. “I can’t ever imagine us being apart – we will always be there for each other.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast President/CEO Joy Mahler gives Brooks a lot of credit.
“We know that when a child has an adult in their life committed to their well-being, their self-esteem soars, school attendance improves, risky behavior decreases, graduation rates climb and families thrive,” Mahler said. “Candy is committed and dedicated to the well-being of her Little Sister Aaliyah, and for this we are grateful.” For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, visit its website online at www.bbbssun.org.
