Models who walked the runways at the Lovelanders fashion show became instant divas.
The clothes they showcased from Sandy’s Designer Clothing and Patchington’s showed Venice women wear more than just flip flops and shorts. The models and the audience seemed to enjoy the touch of glamour.
Nicholas Corrente, Nick Angelicas and Louis Amico assisted the models as they made their way on and off the runways. The men also served as greeters.
The fashion show and luncheon included a silent auction with more than 50 businesses and individuals donating. Golf packages were the popular auction items.
The fashion show program quoted fashion designer Tom Ford.
It read: “The most important things in life are the connections you make with others. Bravo to chairs Maria Corrente and Gina Luoma for connecting the Loveland Center and the Venice Community.”
The Lovelanders are a group of volunteer family members, caregivers and friends who support the needs of individuals receiving services from the Loveland Center.
Holiday Happenings
On Dec. 5, enjoy the annual Christmas Walk in downtown Venice from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be music and shopping on Venice and Miami avenues. All restaurants will open.
On Friday, there is a free Venice Musicale free concert at the Venice Library at 2 p.m.
The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra performs a free holiday concert from 7-8 p.m. on Dec 6 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 1115 Center Road.
Venice Sertoma Club offers their annual free Breakfast with Santa at the YMCA on Center Road from 8 to 10 a.m. All are welcome.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Carol Rahmoeller. When it comes to high energy and getting around, Carol fills the bill. She modeled at the Lovelanders fashion show and her whimsy and cheer showed she was having fun.
Carol is a Special Olympics coach and the greatest cheerleader for all the participating athletes. She is a winner.
Carol’s generosity toward Loveland is clear. She involves herself in their events. Her example is one for all to follow. She supports the organization financially and gives them the important gift of her time.
Carol enjoys life. She attends concerts and travels the world with friends. It’s fun to follow her on Facebook. Carol is always happy and welcoming and friendly. She is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
