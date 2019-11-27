Tying the knot on the run
It could only happen in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, the 28th-most populated city in the United States. Everybody is aware of shotgun weddings, but in Las Vegas there is always some new angle and it was the “run through wedding.”
Known for its reputation, more weddings happen there every year than in any other U.S. city. In 2014, there were 81,000 Vegas weddings. That number is actually was lower than previous years.
An estimated 35,000 runners took part in the full, half and 10K run Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon including Real Bikes Venice Englewood team Cyndee and David Reynolds owners with Carl Poleschner, manager, along with Robert and Ann Gaitenf.
Hundreds of runners on the 10K run had the opportunity as they entered Las Vegas to pause in the wedding chapel. They were married or renewed their vows while they were participating in the run.
This led to spectators and runners witnessing competitors running in wedding dress and colleagues dressed for the occasion or wearing fancy dress adding to the typical Vegas fun experience.
“Yes, we saw some runners in wedding outfits,” Poleschner said. “We left our bikes at home and did the run which took 5 hours. It was a night race so it cooled down for the start at 4.30 p.m., just at dusk and it was in the desert. Almost half of the event, 13 miles was along the Las Vegas Strip.”
Innovative options for SCAT
The public are encouraged to attend Sarasota County Area Transit holding an open house forum to discuss designing a mobility network for Sarasota, including innovative options for transit services. It is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave, Venice
Project Give gone
The nonprofit clothing store benefiting youth programs, Project Give Thrift Store at 478 US 41 Bypass North in TJ Maxx Plaza has closed and the unit is empty. It opened in September 2018 having partnered with Serve Florida to help folks suffering financial hardship purchase clothes and shoes for families.
Florida cruise industry ranks No. 1
Latest details from Cruise Lines International Association indicate the Global Cruise Industry benefits Florida’s economy by $8.49 billion and also contributes more than 154,000 jobs. The state ranks No. 1 in the Top 10 states benefiting economically from the industry according to a new study.
“Florida is considered the heart of the cruise industry in the United States,” said Kelly Craighead, CLIA’s president and CEO. “In addition, the majority of U.S. cruise passengers come and go through the state, also home to the majority of our members’ U.S.-based work forces.”
In 2018, more than 7.5 million passengers, accounting for nearly 60 percent of all U.S. embarkations, boarded their cruises from one of Florida’s five cruise ports. It is also the primary hub for U.S.-based cruise line headquarters, employing nearly 22,000 Floridians, approximately 60 percent of the total employment of all cruise lines throughout the U.S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.