VENICE — A new Venice Italian deli aims to bring a slice of Italy with a sense of family to the area.
“We are happy we’re finally open,” said Susan Mazzoccoli, who owns Abondanza Italian Deli with her husband Freddie.
Located at 200 South Tamiami Trail, the deli carries sandwiches, deli meats and cheeses, desserts, breads and hot meals.
“We just want them (customers) to feel like they’re maybe on a little vacation in Italy,” Susan said about the food coupled with the ambiance of Italian music and decorations.
Around one year ago, the Mazzoccolis moved to the area from Chicago after years of vacationing with their family.
After moving, they saw a need for an Italian deli, especially on the island.
Freddie had a background in owning businesses, including a couple cafes, and Susan had experience in customer service.
So the two combined their passions to open the deli.
“This has been his dream and finally its happened,” Susan said about Freddie, who is originally from Italy.
After searching around the area for a location, the couple found the old gas station building at the corner of Miami Avenue and South Tamiami Trail and “jumped on it.”
“How we’ve transitioned, I think is pretty amazing,” Susan commented on turning the gas station into the family-style setting.
Now having been open for only a few weeks, the Mazzoccolis are excited to serve the community and already have hopes to expand what is offered.
Once things are settled, Susan said, they plan to expand both the outside and inside seating, as well as the hours of operation. They also want to get a pizza oven, among other things.
“We still have so much more we want to bring in,” she said.
While the menu might change a bit to offer what customers want, Susan said she is keeping a list of things people are requesting outside of the normal menu.
“And if we don’t have it, we do our best to try and order something,” she said.
Customers can find seven signature sandwiches named after the Mazzoccoli’s seven grandchildren who live back in Chicago with the rest of their family.
“So I thought this way I can hear their names all day,” Susan said. “It was something different I wanted to do.”
So far, the most popular food items are The Angelina, The Bella and The Nico for sandwiches, and their eggplant, lasagna and meatballs for hot foods.
With four employees and looking to hire more, the deli is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Sunday.
“We just want people to feel like they’re family and not just coming to a deli or sandwich shop,” Susan said.
