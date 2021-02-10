VENICE — Sixty-one couples didn’t let COVID-19 get in the way of attending the Diocese of Venice’s annual celebration of marriage Saturday at Epiphany Cathedral.
And that was just the group for the 10 a.m. Mass. Another 62 couples were scheduled for the noon Mass, with a second set of Masses scheduled for March 6 at St. Leo the Great Parish in Bonita Springs.
In total, the couples celebrated Saturday represented 6,571 years of marriage — an average of 52 years per couple. It ranged from the “baby marrieds,” as Bishop Frank J. Dewane called those together “only” 25 years — to Donald and Nonna Rassier, married for 73 years.
The Rassiers were one of six couples married for 70 years or more, with 29 couples right behind at 60-69 years.
The biggest group was those married 50-59 years — 55, including 21 married 50 years and one couple, Mr. and Mrs. Ken Meyer, celebrating their anniversary Saturday.
“That doesn’t happen very often,” Dewane said.
Also observing their anniversary Saturday were Mr. and Mrs. Guido Leutem, married 61 years.
Before leading the couples in a ceremony renewing their vows, Dewane lauded them for their “fidelity to one another and the sacrament of marriage.”
“You’re icons,” he said.
