Long Walk Home, Gallery of Arts team up

VENICE — Several Venice businesses are coming together Saturday to help fight veteran suicide.
It starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. at Number 33 — Gallery of Arts — at 212 South Tamiami Trail, Suite D, Venice.
Along with other area businesses taking part, it is the partnership of The Long Walk Home’s Ron Zalelski and Venice photographer Adam Hutchinson, according to a news release.
The two met in January, shortly after Hutchinson — a nine-year Army veteran himself — had lost a childhood friend who served three tours in Iraq and died by suicide that month.
“Everything just lined up,” Hutchinson said in the news release.
Zalelski is a Marine Corps veteran who has brought veteran suicide awareness by walking the Appalachian Trail barefoot — and then walking across the United States, from Concord, Massachusetts to Santa Monica, California, again barefoot.
During that trek, he carried a double sided sign on his shoulders reading “18 veterans commit suicide every day.”
He still walks and is often along Shamrock Boulevard in Venice.
When Zalelski and Hutchinson met, Hutchinson — who was owner/operator of number 33 — Gallery of Arts — was looking for a nonprofit to whom he could donate some of his work to help them raise money.
“It’s tough out there these days for non-profits not being able to have fundraisers and I want to help,” Hutchinson said.
But Hutchinson said he wanted to make sure The Long Walk Home as a “legit” nonprofit, noting he asked a lot of questions.
“I felt like I was being interrogated by the FBI,” Zalelski said.
It turned out well.
“The more I looked into Ron’s mission at The Long Walk Home the more I knew I wanted to be involved,” Hutchinson said.
It led to the concept of Hutchinson helping The Long Walk Home use photography for veterans who have PTSD. First, veterans complete 10 challenges that The Long Walk Home designed.
“Now that I am a certified mentor Ron and I are working on a plan to help veterans using photography,” Hutchinson said in the news release. “It’s healing, in nature ...Photography saved my life.”
Previously, Hutchinson raised $4,000 in two weeks for to The Long Walk Home.
Along with Made in Italy, which is the main sponsor, other businesses involved who donated items: Origami Handcanon, Island Coffee, Sunbug, Twist Boutique and The Daiquiri Deck.
The event will include light refreshments, drinks, live music and giveaways.
The event is held in memory of a Phillip Mario Abate, an American soldier. It is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.