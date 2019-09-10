Venice Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with CareerSource Suncoast and Sarasota County Government will hold a Job and Career Fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Venice Community Center.
There will be up to 40 tables with employers representing all business sectors. The chamber is contacting their 1,000-plus members to make reservations. Contact Debra Mattar, business development director, call 941-488-2236.
At this time, the confirmed employers participating include PGT Innovations, Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Village on the Isle, BrewBurgers, James Griffith Salon, Lightspeed Voice, Chick-fil-A, Home Instead Senior Care, AquaTech Pools GC, Fairfield Inn and Suites, A-1 American Roofing & Sheet Metal, Sky Family YMCA, Interim HealthCare of Sarasota County and Venice Green Village.
Wanted music director
"Venetian Harmony Chorus is searching for a new music director for the women's barbershop chorus singing four-part harmony acapella. Candidate should have a background in barbershop music, but not an imperative, stated Gerry Thomas, VHC marketing director.
Interested persons visit the chorus website www.venetianharmony.com. or write to P.O. Box1133, Venice, FL. 34284 providing contact details to receive a candidate's packet.
Wanted kayakers to clean creek
Join a group at Oscar Scherer State Park for International Coastal Cleanup Keep Sarasota Beautiful Day. Assist with two trails bordering South Creek estuary. Limited availability for creek clean up with kayaks and canoes. You must have paddling experience. Canoes, kayaks and PPE provided or you may bring your own.
It takes place from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 21 at Oscar Scherer 1843 S. Tamiami Trail Osprey, South Creek Picnic Area, Free entry for registered volunteers. Contact diana.stinson@floridadep.
Plant sales and Edfest
The 14th annual Master Gardener Plant Sale and EdFest is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12, at the UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County office and grounds, Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
A one-of-a-kind family-friendly event featuring great plants for your landscape and information about Sarasota County Extension services. Choose from among hundreds of shrubs, trees, palms, annuals, herbs and other Florida-friendly plant varieties and get gardening and landscaping advice from master gardener volunteers.
EdFest booths and demonstrations highlight programs and services offered through Extension, from gardening advice to youth development. Admission is free, with plant purchases available by cash or check. Proceeds benefit the Sarasota County Master Gardener program efforts to support school gardens and community projects. Register at diana.stinson@floridadep.go, or call 941-861-5000.
Yard sale
A Sunrise Yard Sale to be held at CoolToday Park from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Find your treasure while enjoying food, beverage and live music. Tiki Bar opens at 11 a.m., and admission is $5 a carload.
Meeting focusing on invasive plants
Teresa Good, the Shamrock Park naturalist with Sharon Johnson of the South Venice Garden Club will present a round table with a question and answer session at South Venice Civic Association meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16. They will focus on invasive plants and unwanted species in your own yard. Public are welcome and there will be coffee and desserts following the meeting.
The South Venice Civic Association at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice, just one mile west of U.S. 41 was formed in 1955 serving those residents. New members are welcome call 941-493-0006 Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings or visit southvenicebeach.org
Bravo opens at Westfield Siesta Key
Debuting a new menu featuring lots of Italian Mediterranean favorites is the BRAVO Italian Mediterranean at Westfield Siesta Key which has a grand opening at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Have you visited the city of Venice’s new flood map, see it onhttps://arcg.is/O991H. It includes flood zones, evacuation levels, shelters, elevation certificates, wetlands, river water levels and sea level rise. This one-stop shopping link prepared by Stormwater Engineering Research Analyst Kat Harring, call 941-882 7412 or kharring@Venicegov.com.
New nursing leadership
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota has promoted Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Stormy Dulovich. She will also remain the director of nursing for critical care, Hemodialysis and the extended care units at Doctors Hospital.
Dulovich joined Doctors Hospital of Sarasota in 2016 and has more than 20 years of bedside nursing experience. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Dulovich received her masters of health care administration and bachelors of nursing from Ohio University. She is a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and the American Organization of Nurse Executives.
Editor's note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
