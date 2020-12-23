NORTH PORT — David and Katherine Beachy celebrated their golden anniversary decades ago.
The North Port couple on Wednesday hit the 81-year mark. The Guinness Book of Records has a North Carolina couple that was married for a documented 86 years.
When the Beachys married in December 1939, “The Wizard of Oz” was premiering, a new house was $3,800 and you got four cans of tomato soup for 25 cents.
David Beachy, son a rural Buffalo farmer, and Katherine Swartz, from mid-Michigan, met at a New York church conference, dated and married just as World War II started.
As a farmer, David Beachy was deemed essential and not drafted.
The couple now live at The Springs of South Biscayne in North Port.
Born in 1916, David is 104; Katherine was born in 1919. He was aboard a wheelchair Friday, she in an electric scooter.
“He was beautiful … I mean handsome,” Katherine Beachy said, describing her husband at their first meeting.
The Beachys visited with family Friday at The Springs of South Biscayne. Their son, daughter-in-law and a grandson were secluded and distanced from one another in a back patio. David in his wheelchair had a quilt on his lap, Katherine next to him telling stories, often referencing faith as a driving force, her husband backfilling missing details. The couple were Mennonites and had co-founded a North Port church.
Her son, Sam, said Katherine Beachy was a master quiltmaker, as if sharing had opened a long closed door. He also urged his father to talk about Colonel the horse of David Beachy’s childhood.
“His belly would touch the ground” in stretching to pull, Sam Beachy said, smiling, remembering his father told that story over and over.
“The Lord has been good to us,” Katherine Beachy said when asked a secret to a good marriage. “And one day at a time … even when it doesn’t seem like it, because it doesn’t.”
After their vows in December 1939, David Beachy pursued a home/commercial construction business with two brothers. They did well, son Sam said, as he had followed his father’s path, but in Homer, Alaska, where he and Marilyn Beachy remain. They’re amateur marrieds, however, with just 56 years. They visited North Port this week with their son, Willie, a charter fisherman.
David and Katherine Beachy left New York for Sarasota in the 1970s. Following the death of David’s father, the couple moved to Alaska to be with Sam and Marilyn, returned to Florida in the 1980s, settled in North Port in the ’90s. Sam Beachy said his parents crisscrossed the country, about 5,000 miles each way, because his mother wouldn’t fly.
The senior Beachys moved to assisted living just in the last two years, where “they are treated like royalty,” Sam Beachy added.
Along with Sam, David and Katherine Beachy had three other children. Reminiscing about family on Friday led the Beachys down the dusty road of counting children. By last tally, Katherine said, she and her husband had their four kids, 14 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren.
“And I don’t know how many great-greats,” she said looking off, as if the numbers stunned even her.
She had another teip to longevity in marriage — and life.
“(You) learn by listening,” Katherine Beachy she said. “Just talking, you’re not learning.”
The morning cold was nipping at David Beachy, his wife then announced. She leaned over and snugged the comforter on his lap, touched his hands to test their warmth. He smiled and squeezed back.
The Beachys have a private celebration planned for Wednesday.
