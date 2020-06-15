VENICE — Completing the restoration of the Lord-Higel House has been slow going, depending on funding and, most recently, the need to get a site-and-development plan approved.
The Planning Commission finally gets to consider one next week.
The key to it has been parking, an issue that has been resolved with help from the fire station replacement project.
The planned pioneer-life museum on city property currently has unpaved parking that’s not code-compliant. Sorting out a design, paving costs and who would bear them has been debated for years.
But with work on replacing Fire Station 1 and adding to City Hall across the street about to begin, resolving the parking situation took on a new importance.
“There is an urgent need to construct the proposed parking improvements due to the forthcoming reconstruction of City Hall and Fire Station #1,” the narrative in the city’s submission states.
The house itself only needs seven parking spaces but will be getting 32, with the excess counting toward the spaces needed across the street. Even then the fire station/City Hall project had to get a special exception to have fewer spaces than the code would require.
When completed, however, the campus will have more spaces on and around it than it does now.
The proposed plan also shows the locations of the property’s stormwater management system; pedestrian facilities; restrooms, which will need additional approvals, and orange grove.
Other business
Also on the Commission’s agenda are:
• proposed comprehensive plan map and zoning map amendments for the Hurt property in Northeast Venice. The applicants are requesting the creation of a new land-use designation — mixed-use transitional — that would span a range of uses from single-family residential to industrial.
• a special-exception petition and proposed site-and-development plan for Parkside Cottages, a proposed 10-unit development south of Substation Road. The special exception sought is to reduce the wide of parking spaces from 10 feet to 9 feet.
• a proposed preliminary plat amendment for Toscana Isles Unit 2, to reduce the previously proposed 263-unit multi-family tract to 63 single-family lots.
The Planning Commission meets via the online Zoom platform Tuesday, June 16, at 1:30 p.m. The complete agenda, with backup materials and instructions for connecting to the meeting, are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.