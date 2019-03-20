The tap-dancing in Venice Theatre’s fabulous production of “42nd Street” was spot-on perfect at the performance I witnessed, thanks to choreographer Geena Ravella and the show’s talented dancers. My friends are getting tired of me talking about it. It closes March 24 and is nearly sold out.
If you saw it too, and it put you in the mood for more tap-dancing, you’re in luck. At the “theater that never sleeps,” there is always more of a good thing.
The theater’s fabulous Silver Foxes, directed by Brad Wages, will present “Sounds of the City: a Broadway Melody,” March 25-30.
The “Silver Foxes” name derives from the hair color of many of its 55-and-over performers. They tell jokes, sing and, of course, dance.
The dance troupe was started by Shirley Gawne, now in her 90s, who no longer dances in the show but still has the best-looking legs in town. I am quite certain she is still dancing at home at the very least. You can’t keep that much talent penned up.
The Foxes have been putting on entertaining shows for years but since gaining Brad Wages as their director, they have become so much better.
Brad has a list of Broadway and national credits and has worked with the biggest and best on and off the Great White Way.
Since coming to Venice Theatre, he has turned its summer stock program into something to be reckoned with, grooming many young actors to reach for the klieg lights. In the case of the Silver Foxes, he has turned that troupe into a top-notch touring company that travels the area filling as many requests as they can from November through April.
If you have only heard about the group, this is your chance to see what all the shouting is about. Call the box office at 941-488-1115 or visit: venicestage.com for tickets. Enjoy the show.
If you are old enough — silver hair or not — and have some talent, you might even be inspired to join them.
Opening on the Pinkerton stage is “Disenchanted!” which will play Friday, March 22, through Sunday, April 14. Tuesday through Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $32 for adults, $17 for college students and $15 for youth.
Despite its princess theme, the show contains adult content and is not intended for young audiences. Parental discretion is advised. Seating in the 90-seat Pinkerton Stage is general admission.
In Sarasota, Florida Studio Theatre added another few performances to its hit cabaret production “Unchained Melodies.” Eighteen weeks and more than 160 performances were not enough.
The show continues but now in FST’s Keating Theatre for just three more days, through March 23. Written by Richard and Rebecca Hopkins with arrangements by James Prosser, this show contains doo-wop, the Motown sound and more. Call 941-366-9000 or visit: floridastudiotheatre.org for tickets.
Want to learn more about tiny houses? Head to St. Petersburg this weekend for its the second annual St. Pete Tiny Home Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23 and 24, at St. Pete College Allstate Center, 3200 34th St. S.
There will be more than 30 tiny homes (some as small as 100 square feet) and 50 local food trucks.
Should you want to go all the way and move into something the size of my closet, there will be people there who also can advise you on how to design and build your own mini-mansion.
Another draw — maybe for those of us who cannot contemplate moving into such a tiny space — will be the presence of several experts on living green and decluttering your current home.
Learn more at: tinyhomesstpete.com.
Discover Sarasota Tours has added an Amish tour, making eight different trolley tours in the Sarasota area. I have taken the ghost tour and the circus tour so far and am leaning toward the Amish tour as my next choice. Call 941-260-9818 or visit: discoversarasota tours.com.
Do all these things by the end of the weekend to qualify for the Eclectic Wanderer of the Week award, which offers neither fame nor fortune. Have fun, but most of all, whether you live here or are visiting, get out and enjoy all there is to see and do.
And with the downtown roads now open and the city looking better and better, don’t forget to check out downtown Venice.
