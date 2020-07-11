VENICE — Three new members of Loveland Centers Board of Directors have been named as the facility works through COVID-19 and its challenges.
Cordell Jeter, Elizabeth Skinner and Justin Taylor “bring a wealth of talent and expertise,” Loveland Center said in a recent news release.
“We seek members who have a passion for our mission and bring the talent, diversity, knowledge and skills to our board that will help Loveland Center realize our long term strategies,” said Loveland’s Laurie Huebner, vice chair and governance committee chair. “I am delighted with our newest members, as each of them individually make us a stronger board collectively.”
Taylor is vice president and chief operating officer for MRT Companies.
The news release said he brings a “dynamic perspective” to Loveland based on his legislative and financial affairs background.
“My excitement to join the Loveland Board of Directors stems from my desire to help make our community a great place for everyone to live, with emphasis on the word everyone,” he said in the news release. “It is often that people with unique abilities are forgotten about, and I plan on serving as a voice, and a cheerleader, to help lobby for the best services and programming for the participants of Loveland.”
Skinner is a sales and planning consultant with a business perspective, the news release said. She has specialized in partnerships on a worldwide scale, it added.
“Loveland Center is an organization of quiet heroes,” she said in the news release. “They empower their participants to thrive in the community, and I am honored to be a small part of supporting their mission.”
Jeter is the founder of TrackedMobility and adds a perspective to help “Loveland’s advocacy efforts for individuals with disabilities for future generations,” the news release states.
Jeter, once a college football player, had his back broken in a car crash and is paralyzed from the waist down.
“As a paraplegic, I use a trackchair as a tool or for assistance to traverse over rough terrain — a technology that allows me to explore life,” he said in the news release. “I am proud to be a part of Loveland and ensure that the participants we serve are afforded every opportunity to explore their own lives fully.”
Loveland has been working through COVID-19 in different ways, it said in another news release from Chief Philanthropy Officer Jennifer Bushinger-Ortiz.
“Loveland is proud to provide services in this time of crisis to a population who needs it most,” the news release said. “As other service providers remain shuttered, Loveland continues to uphold its COVID protocols because we must provide an invaluable service to those who desperately need the support.”
It said Loveland in Venice has partnered with The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County for the “We Belong Summer Camp” — called “an inclusive camp for children.”
It also noted North Port and Port Charlotte “are moving into larger spaces to accommodate the surge in service demand,” while “North Port received a grant to expand its current location to 2,500 square feet thanks in part to The James Wherritt Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.”
Established in 1962, Loveland Center was founded in 1962 and is a nonprofit “whose mission is to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) live their lives to the fullest.”
It serves more than 450 people in Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties. To learn more, visit www.LovelandCenter.org or call 941-493-0016.
