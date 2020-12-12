VENICE — Despite COVID-19, the Loveland Center is celebrating its annual Barbecue Fundraiser, using innovation in its recipe.

It’s part in-person, part virtual — with guests driving up to get dinners, beverages and gift bags — then they go home and watch a virtual performance.

“We needed to think outside the box on how to keep everyone safe, while still needing to pull of our largest fundraiser of the year,” Jennifer Bushinger-Ortiz, chief philanthropy officer at Loveland, said in a news release. “I am proud of our philanthropy team and grateful for our diverse community of supporters who are shattering our every expectation.”

Loveland received a $20,000 matching gift from the Albert A. Arditti Family Foundation and $5,000 from both the Skinner family and the Lewandowski family.

“As a nonprofit, we are grateful for every gift that comes through our doors—no matter the size, it makes a lasting impact,” Ortiz said in the news release.

The virtual performance begins each night at 7 p.m. and can be viewed online at https://givebutter.com/lovelandcenterbarbecue.

To learn more about Loveland Center or how you can help, visit www.LovelandCenter.org.


