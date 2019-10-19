Made in Italy of Venice recently hosted a group of homeschoolers for lessons on making pizza and other items for lunch.
The eatery along Venice Avenue taught the gradeschool-age children different aspects on pizza recipes and how it is baked in an oven.
The kids then made their own personal pizzas during the event.
The students were a part of Gulf Beach Homeschoolers.
