The changing of the guard is usually an exciting time in an organization. For Venice MainStreet its especially important as the group makes a most visible impact on Venice.
Director of Venice MainStreet Kara Morgan and outgoing President Nick Flerlage thanked volunteers for their work. They announced more than 100,000 locals and visitors attended various events with them making a $6.3 million impact on the community.
Volunteers committed 11,000 hours to 50 events. Venice MainStreet now has 400 partners serving on various committees.
Venice MainStreet incoming President Ronnie Fernandez promised to build on the successes of the previous board.
The Venice MainStreet motto, “Love Where You Live” invites everyone to join and become a partner. Email the group at info@venicemainstreet.com
About 100 partners and friends were on hand at the meeting held at the Venice Art Center and enjoyed food and champagne.
Symphony of Games
Chairperson Barbara Bierig and her Friends of the Venice Symphony Committee brought about 150 serious game players together for a day of playing games. In addition there were raffles and auctions giving everyone a chance to raise money for the Symphony student music programs.
The salad luncheon served by Mission Valley with a delicious key lime pie dessert as the encore completed a nice day.
The group already began talking about replaying this event next year.
AAUW Home Tour
This Friday, Feb. 7. enjoy the annual AAUW home tour. Tickets are $25 presale and $30 at the tour. Visit venice-fl.aauw.net for info.
Some of our best
The special people of this week are Dave and Sandy Wilson former owners of the Sun Bug on Venice Ave. This dynamic duo owned the store for many years and were always visible on the sales floor. To some customers they became friends as did their several long time employees.
The Wilsons have been Venice MainStreet members for more than 30 years. They were active members often participating in fashion shows. Sandy even got models to model bathing suits.
The Wilsons were regular donors and sponsors of events. Many old-timers remember Sandy’s luscious pineapple cool whip spread and ginger snap cookies at the Christmas Walk.
It’s fun to meet the new Venice MainStreet and always nice to look back and recall some of its rich history. Dave and Sandy Wilson are two longtime Venice MainStreet members who continue to make Venice a great place to live.
