OSPREY - By Monday night, Max LaForge hopes he's showing off his favorite New Orleans Saints player Drew Brees' autograph on social media.
After learning he was being sent to New Orleans for the Monday Night Football game to watch the Saints play the Indianapolis Colts, the overwhelmed 16-year-old teared up a little.
LaForge thought he was at a routine assembly Friday afternoon at school when suddenly his stepfather, Pine View Principal Stephen Covert, introduced Jess McIntyre from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
McIntyre explained LaForge is battling cystic fibrosis and spent months in the hospital. Cystic fibrosis is a hereditary disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.
The average life span for an adult with cystic fibrosis is about 37.
Despite his illness, he is courageous, McIntyre said.
Then the Pine View School jazz band played "When the Saints Go Marching In." McIntyre announced LaForge was going to see his favorite team play football. Max hugged his family and spoke briefly to the crowd of 10th-graders and seniors.
"I was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when I was 2 years old," he said. "I remember being in the hospital and my dad wearing a Saints shirt. Since than I loved the team. I'm so excited to go see them play."
LaForge's father, John, said hospital time is used for bonding between the father and son.
"I don't know anyone else but Max who knows the names of all of the defensive lineman, the offense, every play and even the the ball boy," John said. "Growing up, Max's room was lined with life-size figures of the Saints players. He's really into fantasy football now. We love talking about it."
This year, LaForge missed another two months of school while hospitalized. He said his teachers were extremely understanding and helped him make up his work.
"Max spends two and three weeks at the hospital at a time," he said. "All Children's Hospital has been amazing. They don't let him go until his lungs are good and he is clean on the inside."
McIntyre said each wish costs about $8,000 to $10,000 to fulfill. She said the regional office granted about one wish per week this year. LaForge and some of his family members - including his brother Ben, and sister, Phoebe - are going to the game and a team practice Sunday. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is also paying for the airfare, hotel, food and a little spending money at the game to buy a keepsake.
McIntyre encouraged LaForge's classmates to participate in fundraising for the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help another sick student in the region. McIntyre said the regional office plans to do more than 51 wishes in 2020.
"I see some of you are wearing pajamas to school today," she said looking at the two girls wearing matching pink candy cane PJ tops. "Sometimes students who have to wear uniforms to school will pay $1 as a fundraiser to wear PJ or jeans. We have a Kids-for-Wish program that gives students the chance to start fundraising. They do bake sales. We have stars that can be sold for $1 to create a star walk wall at the school."
LaForge confided in his 16-year-old brother Ben about wanting to meet the Saints players. The family had been to plenty of Saints games, but never up close and personal. Ben told his mother, Cara, who in turn called the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
"We knew the wish expires when a child turns 18," Cara said. "There are so many moving parts to this and so many people who had to keep a secret. I think my daughter Phoebe was the hardest one to keep quiet."
LaForge's friends were happy knowing he will have an unforgettable three days.
"Max has been through so much in his life with his illness," said Ella Suor, 15. "He doesn't let it get to him."
Zander Moricz, 15, said Max's sickness doesn't bring him down.
"You would never know he's sick," Moricz said. "He's such a good person, he's an inspiration. I know he must have bad days, he just doesn't let it overshadow that he's such a good person."
LaForge said he is extremely grateful to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
"This happened the way I dreamed about it and I can't thank them enough for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime," LaForge said. "I'm excited to get a lot of autographs. Go Saints."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.