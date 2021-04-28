City Council and Planning Commission members have been inundated with emails urging rejection of a draft land-use code provision that would increase the allowable height of downtown buildings from 35 feet to 39 feet.
All the communications have a common theme: The extra 4 feet would destroy the downtown’s ambiance. Either existing buildings would be renovated to take advantage of the new code provision, the writers say, or they’d be knocked down and replaced with something taller and less charming.
The result would be the loss of the small-town charm that has attracted so many people to visit the city and make it their home, they say.
We’re 100% in support of the right of the authors of these emails to voice their feelings to city officials. We just want to make sure they’re fully informed. So, here’s some context they may be missing.
First, while the current downtown height limit is 35 feet, the City Council has the authority to approve 10 more feet by conditional use, for a total of 45 feet. The draft code provision is a hard 39-foot limit — no exceptions for additional habitable space.
Second, the extra 4 feet wouldn’t allow a builder to try to squeeze in a fourth floor because the draft code provision expressly limits buildings downtown to three stories — again, with no exceptions.
It does, however, allow the first floor to go up to 15 feet. The stated purposes are to allow some design flexibility and to create space above the first floor to run duct work, utilities and the like. The other two floors could be up to 12 feet each.
Third, the current code measures height to either the peak of the roof or the highest point of any “nonexempt appurtenance” — uninhabitable features placed above roof level.
But there are also exempt appurtenances — spires, cupolas, antennas, chimneys — whose height is currently unregulated. The cupola on the Bank of America building is about 51 feet high, Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder said.
The draft code provision would cap all appurtenances at 10 feet.
Fourth, the draft creates maximums, not minimums. A property owner wouldn’t be compelled to build three stories or up to 39 feet, though it would seem likely, especially in a redevelopment project.
Planning commissioners and Council members have expressed concern about sustaining the economic vitality of downtown Venice and see the draft code provision as enhancing the return on investment for a property owner who is willing to make one.
Fifth, the draft code is still a work in progress. While there’s nothing wrong with communicating with the Council, it’s somewhat premature in that it will be months before they consider it.
In fact, it will be another month or so before the Planning Commission sees a complete revision of the draft code, with all the changes recommended over the months it’s been under review. After that there will be a comment period, Snyder said.
There are pros and cons to changing the height limit. We encourage all interested people to keep weighing in with their opinions.
We’d just remind them that fact-based views carry more weight than emotional ones and are harder to reject out of hand.
