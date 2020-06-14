Am I making myself clear?
In presentations, even just presenting your thoughts, clarity, along with three other C’s (conciseness, conviction and control) are desired qualities.
Clarity comes with how well you explain things, how your argument fits with the audience and how compelling your presentation is. The more questions that are left unanswered, the more confusion you cause a group of listeners to have. It’s mandatory that you be as clear as you can.
Has anyone, maybe a parent, ever said to you “Do I make myself perfectly clear?” You may have been tempted to say “No. I’m confused. You didn’t tell me the reason you want it done that way, I think you misquoted someone and I’m not sure what direction I should take now.”
You probably don’t want to do that.
When reading a newspaper, in the old days, the lead in paragraph-first paragraph- would always give you a feeling about what the article would say. Now, they often get so much content into the first sentence that it confuses the reader.
The lead sentence in a piece about legislation read “Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her push to overturn President Trump’s emergency declaration, scheduling a House vote for Tuesday on legislation that would end the declaration, a time line meant to force congressional Republicans to choose quickly between their president and the prerogatives of their branch of government.”
That’s a 47-word lead in an opening sentence meant to simplify the point and get you to read the article.
We are in a communications environment of constant confusion and exhaustion. A cacophony of noise surrounds us…people constantly on their cell phones, television commercials for everything from the latest drugs (pharmaceuticals, that is) to the ultimate comfortable pillow. Solicitors for everything from good causes to bad ideas, always calling at dinnertime, and company logos on every thing from shopping carts to sports arenas.
So, how can we develop a clear, believable message, one that in uncomplicated and to the point? The first step is to not over-complicate the use of language.
The title of this column is “Make your point,” not “Construct a scenario which will make your conclusion obvious.” If the glass is full, don’t say that it has a “maximum sufficiency.”
A short while ago, there was a whimsical chart going around called “BS Bingo.” It had all of the corporate jargon in it including “taking a deep dive.” This is not an aquatic term but is reference to investigating a subject thoroughly. “Deep” is now attached to many other activities including deep learning, deep insights, deep surveillance and deep voice recognition.
Another buzz term refers to “a 30,000 foot view of a situation.” Where do these idioms come from?
The acronym “KISS” (keep it simple stupid) applies here. “Simple” isn’t synonymous with unimportant or not smart. Here, it means following a logical pattern and being understandable so the average person will understand it.
You can pretty much tell if the message is clear and being understood by the listener by his or her body language. If their eyes glaze over, if they start looking around the room for other people, if they stop nodding in agreement and start nodding off to sleep, you’ve lost them. Try to keep them leaning forward with a look of anticipation.
Clarity is a must item for good presentations. If you confuse the audience, you might as well just not been there to give the presentation in the first place … or worse.
