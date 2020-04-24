Each time the Plantation Community Foundation starts its gifting program, the chair says: “We want to make a difference in the community.”
There was no luncheon this year but the mission was the same. The grants will make a difference in the community. This year the difference is $100,000 presented to 18 south county non profit organizations.
Checks were mailed to Children First, Englewood Community Care Clinic, Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida, Forty Carots, Good Samaritan Pharmacy & Health Services, North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, North Port Meals on Wheels, Safe Place and Rape Crises Center (SPARCC) South County Food Pantry, Teen Court, The Haven, The Salvation Army, The Warehouse of Venice, Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center, Venice Mobile Meals, Venice Nokomis Community Preschool and Women’s Resource Center.
The money will provide food, shelter, medications and counseling to the needy in our community.
The Plantation Community Foundation is safe distancing and staying at home. Their offices are closed. A fundraiser was canceled in addition to the Grant’s Luncheon.
While the hugs, thanks and annual group picture is missing from the 2020 Grant Recipient agenda, the spirit is clear and everyone is sending air hugs.
Thank you Paula Dawson for providing much of the information about the Plantation Community Foundation 2020 grant program.
Life goes on
Ray Sinibaldi, the voice of the Venice Indians baseball team, welcomes his new baby granddaughter Ayla Kate. Ayla’s mother, Margeaux, was recently named to the Venice volleyball best ever team.
One of our best
The special person of this week is LuLu who works in the deli department at the Island Publix. Recently a customer stopped at the deli wanting to purchase a container of the delicious fresh made deli chicken salad. LuLu told her they were out of the salad but would have more the next day.
In these days of “Stay Home,” the customer said she wouldn’t be back the next day. “If you have some shopping to do, I can go in the back and make a fresh batch of the salad for you,” LuLu said.
The customer shopped and LuLu came out with several sizes of the salad. The customer took 2. Because of safe distancing the women couldn’t hug but each gave the other the parting words, “I love you.”
LuLu is one of the Island Publix team that makes Venice a great place to live.
