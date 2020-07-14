SARASOTA — Outside the Sarasota County School Board meeting, Madison Studt-Campbell, 17, held a sign supporting student's returning to school.
Nearby, Phoebe Winters, 13, counter-protested with a sign saying she preferred online learning.
Students from area schools were joined by parents and teachers Tuesday outside the School Board meeting in Sarasota.
About 50 decorated vehicles rounded the parking lot while drivers beeped their horns. They could be heard inside by board members deciding to delay school reopening to Aug. 31 and require students to wear masks on school buses.
"At 17 and 18, we know our own bodies, we can police ourselves," said Studt-Campbell, a Venice High School senior. "If we are sick, we will stay home. If a teacher is sick, he or she should stay home or work from home. Otherwise we should be back in the classroom. We lost so much already."
Winters sign said: "Protect our teachers and students. Keep schools online."
Dozens inside cars honked horns and cheered her.
"After spring break, I don't think teachers had things figured out," she said. "Now, I think they have a plan for online learning. I'm in favor of working online. I don't want to put any of my older teachers at risk of dying."
Venice incoming junior Cooper Tennerino, 16, said online learning was a nightmare for him and his younger sister.
"The School Board had since March 12 to make decisions and figure out how to open our schools," he said. "I didn't learn much doing work online. My mom is an excellent nurse, but she's not a teacher."
His sister struggled with online learning, he said.
Teachers were voicing a different concern.
Sherri Morton, an elementary school teacher, said she and dozens of other teachers can't get an answers including, how to socially distance students during code red drills.
"I have 15 students and a teacher's aide who are supposed to huddle in the corner during an active-shooter drill. What are we supposed to do? These drills are mandatory. There are just too many unanswered questions."
For 26 years, Dawn Snyder had been a bus driver. She's concerned about students easily spread germs on buses.
"When there's no pandemic, we find half-eaten lollypops and wrappers in the seats and gum everywhere," Snyder said. "How are we supposed to make sure the kids are sitting close together and still keep our eyes on the road?"
Teacher Shelley Sanders said she doesn't believe kids will wear masks most of the day.
"We can't get them to pull up their pants," Sanders said. "We can't get them to pull off their hoodies. But now, somehow, they will just wear masks?"
Island Village Montessori incoming fifth-grader Robbie Motroni, 10, was among the youngest students at the meeting.
"At first it was fun to stay home, but really it's not," he said. "When we did it online, the teacher was just eating Doritos and drinking Hi-C. We can stay 6 feet apart. We need to start learning again."
Parent Jacqui Motroni said her children belong in school.
"The School Board has an obligation to make this happen," she said. "Parents have to work. The kids also need to go back for their social and mental health. We don't want them so far behind that they can't catch up."
