VENICE — Land clearing is currently underway for Arcata Del Sol, a 20-unit townhouse project along East Venice Avenue south of Bay Indies.

Although the property now has a future land use designation of Institutional/Professional, the Venice City Council determined the owner had a preexisting right to residential development.

