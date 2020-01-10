VENICE — Land clearing is currently underway for Arcata Del Sol, a 20-unit townhouse project along East Venice Avenue south of Bay Indies.
Although the property now has a future land use designation of Institutional/Professional, the Venice City Council determined the owner had a preexisting right to residential development.
